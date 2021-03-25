Married To Medicine Quad Webb DRAGS Toya Bush-Harris and Her Husband Eugene! By

Married To Medicine star, Toya Bush-Harris, caught wind of comments made about her million dollar mansion, and is responding to the shade.

On Sunday’s episode, Quad Webb and Dr. Heavenly Kimes gossiped about Toya while shooting the breeze during the pandemic.

“Toya got her a new house,” said Heavenly, adding that Toya had been acting “mean” since her real estate purchase.

Heavenly pointed to an Instagram Live share, which Toya did alongside Dr. Simone Whitmore and her hubby, Cecil, where she threw shade at Quad’s digs.

“But she hasn’t done that, and she only films with Heavenly,” Toya said, referring to Quad not “showing her situation” on camera. “And they only in that bulls** a** apartment. Talking that bulls***.”

“I’m just saying, y’all are cool. Right?” Heavenly asked Quad after showing her the IG video, which sparked a sharp response from Quad.

Quad Webb alleged that the Toya had to “beg, borrow and steal” to score the $2 million, five bed, eight bath house. The property boasts a two story closet, 6 fireplaces and a giant pool.

Quad claimed that Toya took out a $100k loan just to cover the pool.

“She should be the last person talking about anybody’s house and especially talking about mine because I know her real tea in terms of how she even got the motherf–king house,” said Quad. “She begged, borrowed and stole and just in that order. The girl took out a $100,000 personal loan just to get the pool, b***.”

“B*** don’t talk about my house when you barely got yours,” Quad added. “She barely, by the skin of her teeth got her house!”

Toya appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” after the episode, and shared her reaction to the exchange between Heavenly and Quad.

“You know, I was very disappointed in the two of them. I just felt like here’s two women who are supposed to be my friends,” Toya said. “But I wasn’t surprised because they’ve been talking about me in a negative way since I’ve been on the show. It was like they couldn’t even wait to talk about me, Andy. I mean, it was silly.”

Reports circulated last year claiming that Toya and Eugene were selling their dream house. All About The Tea reported that the mansion had hit the market for $3.525 million. Toya confirmed the report during her WWHL appearance, adding that the home isn’t actually her “dream home,” before explaining why they decided to sell.

“Everybody in my neighborhood was selling their homes and they were making a million dollars over what they bought it for,” the reality star explained.

Toya revealed that they had not yet received an offer on their home.

Meanwhile, Quad came for Dr. Eugene Harris after he called out her comments on Twitter.

“As far as beg.. never done that! Barrow? It’s called a mortgage and it’s what grown folk do when they buy a house! Too bad some could never get past underwriting. Steal? If u have proof call the law! #Married2Med,” Eugene tweeted.

“Your wife Tacky Toya created all this mess. Now you’re jumping in to fight her battle. My advice to you is to stay out of women’s business. If you keep it up I’m going to buy you a XXXL skirt & treat you like a woman I don’t know. So sit down! #Married2Med,” Quad fired back.

Watch Married To Medicine — Sundays at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

