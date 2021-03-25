Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump TRASHES Dorit Kemsley’s Bathing Suit Business! By

Lisa Vanderpump appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, and used the opportunity to fire shots at her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley.

Lisa Vanderpump, who was on the chat show to promote her new show, “Overserved,” weighed in on Dorit’s restaurant skills, answering a fan who wanted to know what Lisa thought of Dorit as a “restauranteur.” Viewers know that the show featured Dorit designing a private dining room inside a Buca di Beppo, last season. Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower took place in the eatery’s lemon themed space.

Lisa was careful to express her love for the restaurant’s owner, Robert Earl, before taking a shot at Dorit.

“I don’t think it’s really a restauranteur, is it? When you decorate a dining room somewhere in the backspace? I think it’s vastly different from running restaurants,” Lisa said.

Lisa Vanderpump also threw shade at Dorit’s swimwear line.

“I hope it’s more successful than her bikini business,” she remarked.

Lisa was an original cast member on RHOBH and departed the series after nine years, in 2019.

The SUR owner spoke to Us Weekly earlier this month, to share about what prompted her decision to leave the reality series.

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” Lisa said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

The 2018 “puppygate” scandal revolved around Kyle Richards accusing Lisa of leaking a story to the tabloids, about a dog that Dorit had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. The explosive cast argument ended with Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, kicking Kyle out of their home.

As reported, Dorit Kemsley made headlines last month when she publicly defended her co-star, Erika Jayne, amid her divorce and imploding legal issues.

Attorney, Ronald Richards, shared a snap in early February that Erika Jayne had posted on Instagram, asking if the photo was captured inside the Pasadena home she shared with her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. The photo could have proven problematic, considering the ongoing bankruptcy cases against the attorney.

“I can 100% confirm this was NOT at the Pasadena home,” Dorit remarked, hours later. “Please, give her a break already! Innocent until proven guilty. This has moved beyond reporting to full on bullying.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsis expected to return to Bravo this spring.

