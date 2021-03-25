Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Objects To Sale Of $16 Million Mansion Using Fraudulent Claims! By

Erika Jayne appeared in court this week, through counsel, to weigh in on the ongoing bankruptcy case against her and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star objected to the potential sale of the $16 million mansion she shared with the once famed lawyer, as trustees prepare to sell off the property to pay off his multiple creditors. Erika also requested $600k in exemptions.

“BREAKING: FINALLY, Erika Girardi appears in the bankruptcy case through counsel to object to the sale of the house without giving her estate $600,000 in exemptions. This is huge news,” attorney Ronald Richards wrote on Twitter on March 23. “Now she is subject to the Court’s jurisdiction and discovery.”

The attorney said that the reality star’s request was strange, considering the fact that her name is not actually on the couple’s shared home.

“It is incredible that her 1st words legally since this all started is I want my $600K exemption carved out of any motion,” he wrote in a second tweet. “The house is not in her name. This will throw the settlement into a contested proceeding for sure.”

Richards revealed that Erika is claiming a “marital interest in the home” and clarified that the motion points to Thomas and Erika’s ongoing divorce.

Tom Girardi was placed under a conservatorship after he was accused of embezzling millions from her former clients. The lawyer’s brother, Robert Girardi, claimed that Thomas was mentally incompetent, and unable to manage his own affairs. Thomas was reportedly diagnosed with late onset Alzheimer’s disease in February, but the California State Bar revealed suspicion and announced plans to file charges against him.

Us Weekly reported that clinical psychiatrist, Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote in an affidavit that the once famed lawyer suffers from “moderate” delusions and impairment, and would be unable to attend any court hearings amid his divorce and multiple legal issues for “the foreseeable future.” The legal document was filed on Wednesday, March 10.

“Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” Lavid wrote in the court document. “His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion.”

Robert claimed that his brother wasn’t able to participate in an early February hearing because he suffered a medical emergency in late January.

Robert requested to take control of his brother’s estate amid his legal battles, but the judge only consented to Robert handling his brother’s affairs until March 30.

Erika Jayne has not publicly addressed the legal drama, but Andy Cohen revealed that she was “talking” while filming RHOBH Season 11, during an appearance on the “B*tch Sesh” podcast.

“This is what you have to know: we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was kumbaya,” Cohen said. “This all happened when we were shooting. She continued shooting.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo this spring.

