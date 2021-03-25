Real Housewives of New Jersey Caroline Manzo PISSED With Jackie Goldschneider For Using Gia Analogy During Fight! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Caroline Manzo is giving her take on the conflict between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider playing out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fans know that the duo faced off during the first episode of Season 11, after Teresa alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldscheneider, had been cheating on his wife while at his gym. Teresa spread the gossip during Evan’s filmed birthday party, which led to a dramatic showdown between the women. Jackie compared the rumor about her marriage to spreading a story accusing Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, of doing cocaine in house party bathrooms.

Lots of The Real Housewives of New Jersey personalities have weighed in on the cast beef since the heated confrontation went down. RHONJ alum, Caroline Manzo believes that both women are in the wrong.

“I don’t know what would possess [Teresa] to say something like that. I don’t care how much you dislike someone,” Caroline told Us Weekly.

Caroline Manzo was an original RHONJ cast member, but exited the series after Season 5, in 2013.

Caroline Manzo noted that the argument could have been production driven, but added that Teresa still should have known “what’s right and what’s wrong.” Manzo doesn’t believe that Jackie is innocent either.

“Guess what? Two wrongs don’t make a right,” the former “Manzo’d With Children” star added. “There are plenty of analogies you could have chosen without bringing Gia into it. Gia — from what I’ve seen and what I have known from that kid, historically — is a great kid. She is wise beyond her years. … Why would you come back with something like that to someone that’s not there to defend herself, to someone who’s not involved in anything, and to someone who’s only 20 years old.”

Jackie spoke to Us Weekly after the drama played out, and shared that she didn’t regret what she said about Teresa’s daughter.

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie stated in February.

Fans know that Gia, a Rutgers University student, encouraged her mother to apologize to her co-star, after she dished the rumors about Jackie’s marriage.

Gia didn’t let Jackie off the hook, calling out the reality star on Twitter in February, in her own defense.

“My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement,” Gia tweeted.

Manzo pointed out the Jackie unintentionally spoke words that could follow Gia into her future.

“This is a kid that’s in college, that’s going out into the workforce, and that lives forever. You’ll Google ‘Gia Giudice’ and that comment will come up,” Manzo said. “Whether she’s guilty or not of it, she becomes suspect of it.”

The mother of three added that she wished that Teresa and Jackie had kept their “integrity” and “dignity” during their heated sit-down.

“They both have to be responsible for what they said and did,” Manzo said. “Shame on both of them!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips