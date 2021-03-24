Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Newbie Eboni K. Williams Calls Out Ramona Singer In Season 13 Trailer! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The official trailer for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New York City dropped on Tuesday, and Eboni K. Williams, the show’s first black cast member, made quite a preview splash.

“I like Eboni a lot,” Luann de Lesseps says as a series of scenes of Eboni interacting with the other women, including Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

The lawyer and TV host mixes it up with RHONY veteran, Ramona Singer , 64, in one scene, the teaser revealing Eboni, 37, calling out her co-star after Ramona is heard referring to her house staff as “the help.”

“The ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me,” she says, to which Ramona replies—“Here’s to hospitality assistance.”

The two women sit down to chat in a separate scene, but things go sideways when Ramona accuses Eboni of “preaching” at her.

“That’s gaslighting,” Eboni K. Williams remarks.

The cast newbie also clashes with Luann de Lesseps, 55, when she comments that she has “more education, frankly, than anyone at this table,” offending the RHONY veteran.

“Don’t come into my house and tell me I don’t have an education,” Luann fires back.

“I can leave your house, Lu,” Eboni responds.

While her relationship with Eboni gets off to a bumpy start, fans will see that Luann’s love life is looking up. The reality star announced in November that she was dating Hamptons trainer, Garth Wakeford. Luann introduces her new beau in the preview trailer.

“Meet Garth,” Luann says, as she introduces her new boyfriend to the ladies.

“Oh, no wonder Luann is so f—ing happy,” Eboni quips.

Sonja Morgan, 57, complains that it’s “Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” when Luann answers his phone call during a group dinner, hinting that she’s less than enthusiastic about her friend’s latest romance.

Sonja takes center stage later in the preview package after the women begin calling out her behavior.

“Stop the drinking, get real!” Ramona yells at her bestie.

Things heat up when Sonja is seen being held back by several men while screaming and punching through glass.

“I just feel like, checked the f— out,” she says.

Leah McSweeney, 38, is back for her second go-round with the Bravo ladies.

“You’re a f—ing ho, you’re a ho, you’re a ho, you’re a ho,” Leah says to the RHONY crew. “Biggest hoes ever.”

Press play below to watch The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 trailer.

The Real Housewives of New York City will return to Bravo on May 4, at 9 pm, ET.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips