Real Housewives of New York 'RHONY' Cast Reacts To Bethenny Frankel's 'Orchestrated' Engagement News On The Same Day As Trailer Release!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of New York City cast members are reportedly peeved at their former co-star, Bethenny Frankel, as they suspect that she dropped the news of her engagement on the very same day as Bravo’s release of the RHONY Season 13 trailer, according to a new Page Six report.

“They’re all confused why she’s still obsessed with RHONY and would orchestrate her engagement news to come out the same time as the trailer for the show,” a source close to production told the outlet.

“Bethenny is just being her petty self, but she can’t take away the cast’s happiness or how hard they worked this season during the coronavirus pandemic,” the insider added.

Page Six has confirmed that Bethenny Frankel is engaged to Paul Bernon, after she was spotted rocking a sparkler valued at $1 million in Florida over the weekend. A source close to Bethenny reminded the outlet that the Skinnygirl mogul never confirmed the engagement rumor, despite paparazzi snapping the former reality star sporting the giant rock.

Fans of the long-running show know that Bethenny was an original cast member when the show debuted in 2008, and stayed until the conclusion of Season 3. She returned for Season 7 and stayed through Season 11, making her second exit in 2019.

Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps make up the current cast. Eboni is the show’s first black cast member.

“The cast collectively feels like the show is so much better without her and that she wouldn’t have been able to navigate the serious topics of this season,” the source remarked.

The Season 13 trailer hinted that social justice issues will be the main focus, revealing Ramona and Eboni in a heated confrontation over calling house staff “the help.”

“I’m a huge fan of the entire ‘Housewives’ franchise,” Eboni told Page Six in October. “But it was so glaringly obvious to me and I think the rest of the country that you can’t have a show about New York and not have a black woman’s lens represented … So for 12 years, that had been the case. I do think people were making efforts around it. I’m not sure as to why it never happened until now.”

“You know, of course, the obvious thing is I’m black. Eboni K. Williams, nice to meet you. Right?” she added. “And we will have those conversations because they’re authentic. Because they’re relevant. Because we can’t not have them, especially in this moment where our country is going through a racial revolution. And I think it’s overdue.”

While it remains unclear if Bethenny Frankel, will follow Season 13, the source confirmed that the women’s opinions are not on her radar.

“Bethenny is living her best life and isn’t concerned with what the cast thinks,” the insider quipped.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on May 4.

