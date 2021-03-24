Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kylie Jenner Feels Criticism Over GoFundMe For Sick Friend Is Unfair! By

Beach Spin Becca is a Senior Editor for All About The Tea. She's a coastal girl who loves the outdoors, and writing about the sneaky and silly side of reality TV. Her bio is short, but her snark is endless. She loves writing for the sharpest posters in the world.

Kylie Jenner has addressed the controversy surrounding her support for a GoFundMe effort for a makeup artist, after being hit by public backlash.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared an Instagram story asking for prayers for makeup artist, Samuel Rauda, directing her 222 million followers to a GoFundMe page, launched to help pay his medical bills. Rauda “underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21,” according to the GoFundMe, after being in an accident. No details about the accident were added.

Many social media voices asked why the beauty mogul, who appeared on the cover of Forbes’ “60 Richest Self-Made Women” issue, didn’t offer to pay the medical bills herself.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,” Kylie posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest,” the statement read. “I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.”

The initial goal of the online fundraising effort was $10k, at which time Kylie kicked in $5k, a source close to to the reality star told CNN. An account under Kylie’s name confirms a $5k donation.

“They had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled (to) share or donate,” she wrote in her statement.

“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam,” the statement said. “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursdays at 8 pm, ET, on E!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips