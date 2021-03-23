Southern Charm Mama June Spent $1 million On Drugs In One Year – Blew Her Entire Fortune! By

June Shannon is recovering from a horrendous drug addiction, and the “Mama June: Family Crisis” star recently revealed that she had spent almost a million dollars on drugs this past year.

The WeTv star spoke to the media while promoting the current cycle of the series, “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” revealing that she was broke when she submitted to a stint in rehab.

June Shannon has reportedly been clean and sober for the past 14 months, after being arrested for possession of drugs, in 2019. Fans of the show know that June was forced to confront her addiction head on, after being held accountable by her family.

“I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000,” Mama June said, during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“So much money was sent to our dope man,” the troubled reality star added.

In one disturbing anecdote, June confessed that she had sent her dealer $80k in one single Cash app transaction. She also shared that she was awaiting a $15k check to pay for one “last high” just before she entered rehab. The payment was late, so she entered the treatment facility.

“I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name, and I came out with nothing,” June said.

June’s drug addiction made headlines after she was arrested with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, for possession of a controlled substance and a crack pipe, in 2019.

“I was around drugs my whole life,” she told the outlet. “Addiction does run in my family.”

“In this industry, it’s kind of crazy that until you get busted it’s okay, and I think that is the wrong way to be, but it is — it’s true,” June continued.

June revealed that she started doing cocaine after abusing meth off and on, until 2015. She admitted that she missed out on a lot of time with her children and family during her battle with drug addiction.

“You miss so much. My kids stopped talking to me … so now our thing is that we’re trying to redeem our kids and it’s been a process. Addiction is selfish, but my recovery is selfish also,” she said.

The reality star shared some good news — that she is currently “helping people in recovery.”

As reported in January, June’s daughter, Alana Thompson, fired back, after social media trolls slammed her mother as a drug addict and a bad mother.

Alana, 15, posted a selfie on her Instagram account, showing off fake eyelashes and an acrylic manicure. Fans were stunned by the child star’s mature look, after watching the former pageant girl grow up in the reality TV spotlight.

Alana, aka “Honey Boo Boo,” was not happy about critical fan comments and spoke out in defense of her family.

“Ion to [sic] much care what y’all gotta say about me. But one thing y’all ain’t finna do is [sic] talk about my mama and my sister,” Alana wrote.

“My mom is now sober of almost a year and I couldn’t be prouder of her and yes I’m being raised by my sister but hey, I think she’s doing a damn good job at it!” she added.

Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption — Fridays at 9 pm, ET, on WeTv.

