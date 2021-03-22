Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson Calls ‘Bullshit’ After Bravo Drops Her From ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff! By

Nancy Zhāng

Vicki Gunvalson won’t be whooping it up on Bravo’s new “Real Housewives” spinoff series, and she isn’t staying quiet about how she feels about the snub.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 58, alleged that she had been frozen out by Bravo on an Instagram story, posted on Thursday, March 19. The ex-reality star reposted a Q&A post originally shared by Vicki’s former co-star, Tamra Judge.

“Repost this if you think it’s bulls–t Vicki isn’t on HW spinoff,” the post said.

Vicki Gunvalson posted Tamra’s share on her own IG story, writing, “It’s bulls–t!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets [sic].”

Tamra Judge, 53, also responded to a fan weighing in on Season 16 of RHOC. The viewer suggested that executive producer, Andy Cohen, bring her back alongside Vicki and RHOC alum, Heather DuBrow, for the upcoming season of the long running hit.

“I heard no decisions [sic] have been made yet,” Tamra replied.

Vicki shared Tamra’s Instagram Story, indicating that she would be interested in making a Bravo comeback. Tamra and Vicki have not been shy in sounding off and throwing shade at the show’s current ensemble cast. Tamra recently noted that watching Emily Simpson was like “watching paint dry.”

Bravo’s upcoming “Real Housewives” spinoff is being advertised as a Real Housewives/ MTV’s “Real World” mashup. Fan favorites from various cites will gather on a tropical island to deliver a different dramatic twist on the tried and true “Housewives” formula.

The show is set to start production in Turks and Caicos in April, according to a report by Page Six. The Blast reported that between 8-10 Bravo stars would appear on the series — with Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna all rumored to be part of the spinoff’s cast.

Vicki left RHOC ahead of Season 15, and has been focusing on her insurance business and her podcast, “Reality With Vicki.” She launched her new show in January with Tamra Judge by her side. The insurance pro hinted that other “Housewives” would appear in the show, and promised to dish about her Bravo experience on a regular basis.

“That was a big part of my life. It’s [been] over 15 years,” Vicki said on her Instagram Story in January.

As reported in January, Vicki told “Champion Daily” that she was not watching Season 15.

“And to answer the one thing that’s come up, people are curious about my thoughts on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The truth is I’m not watching it,” Vicki said.

“I’ve heard that I’ve been a topic of conversation periodically, as some have kept me updated,” she added.

Vicki ripped into the unfolding storylines, slamming many of the OC women.

“But I have no interest in keeping up with Shannon [Beador]’s whining, Boring Wind [Braunwyn Windham-Burke]’s alcoholism, Kelly [Dodd]’s trashy mouth and lifestyle, or the other two wannabes,” Vicki fired.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.

