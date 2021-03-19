Real Housewives of Potomac Wendy Osefo SCAMMING Her Way Onto ‘The Talk’ PLUS Sharon Osbourne Update! By

Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Wendy Osefo is campaigning to fill a The TalK seat which many expect to be up for grabs, amid the controversy surrounding one of the show’s hosts, Sharon Osbourne.

Wendy Osefo, 36 dropped the idea on social media writing earlier this week — “So I hear @TheTalkCBS may be having an open seat soon. Who can connect me to the right person to fill that seat? #ClaimingIt” She captioned the share, “God’s Plan.”

Viewers know that Sharon Osbourne came under fire last week, after commenting that she had been accused of racism after voicing her support for Piers Morgan, 55, amid controversy over his response to Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan was hit by backlash after questioning the authenticity of Markle’s mental health claims on Good Morning Britain. Morgan stormed off the set after being called out by his co-host, Alex Beresford, and it was later announced that Morgan would be making a permanent exit from the ITV A.M. news show.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne said of Morgan’s remarks. “It’s not my opinion … I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

“What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?” Underwood pushed back.

Sharon Osbourne turned emotional when asking Underwood to clarify when Morgan made racist remarks.

“I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry ’cause if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said with tears in her eyes. “Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Underwood clarified that “it is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it.”

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood explained. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne later issued an apology for any harm she may have caused in her support of Morgan.

CBS announced that they were launching an internal review after last week’s tense exchange, which is underway.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the network said via statement to PEOPLE on Friday, March 12. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Wendy Osefo, a proud Nigerian-American, is an assistant professor at John’s Hopkins School of education and a progressive political commentator. She has been a full time RHOP cast member for one season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is on hiatus.

