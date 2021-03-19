Real Housewives of New York Tinsley Mortimer’s Friends PISSED Scott Kluth Dumped Her After Making Her Move To Chicago! By

Scott Kluth has dumped Tinsley Mortimer after forcing her to choose between him and The Real Housewives of New York City.

As fans know, Scott Kluth gave Tinsley Mortimer an ultimatum in 2019 saying that if she quit the show, he would marry her. Tinsley Mortimer moved to his hometown of Chicago — only, we’re told, for Kluth to casually dump her last week without offering a reason.

“He tortured her. For years he would break up with her and get back together with her and break up with her again,” A source tells Page Six. “But when he proposed, she believed he meant it. She left her career, she left her livelihood, she left her home, and suddenly he’s back to his old tricks again and he called off the engagement.”

Added the friend, “He has a fear of commitment. He never had it in him to follow through with his promise to marry her. And he used her celebrity to promote his coupon company.”

According to the tabloid, Scott broke things off with Tinsley last Friday.

To add insult to injury, Scott announced the split in People magazine, behind Tinsley’s back. And Tinsley’s “head is still spinning” and she doesn’t yet know if she’ll move back to New York.

“So the guy who hates the press runs to People magazine,” sniffed the pal.

Scott said in the statement, “After 14 months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship and we have been living independently for the last few months.”

But the insider told the outlet, “She didn’t want this.” They also said that the idea that they’d been living apart was misleading, because they’d both been traveling for much of that time. They said Mortimer was “blindsided” by the sudden split.

A spokesperson for Scott said in a statement, “It is disappointing that during this emotional time for both of them, Tinsley is mischaracterizing the circumstances of their breakup, which happened months ago. As Scott has already said, he wishes nothing but the best for Tinsley and is seeking to recover emotionally and move on.”

Scott and Tinsley got engaged in November 2019 in an elaborate spectacle involving drones and a choir. They put their wedding plans on hold because of the pandemic.

She was previously married to Topper Mortimer from 2002 to 2010.

