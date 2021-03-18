Celebrity News Sharon Osbourne Called Co-Hosts ‘Slanty Eyes,’ ‘Wonton’ and ‘P—y Licker’ As Show Extends Shut Down! By

Sharon Osbourne, co-host of “The Talk,” has been slammed by a bombshell report that alleges that she called former colleague, Julie Chen, “slanty eyes” and gay actress, Sara Gilbert, a “pu**y licker.”

Leah Remini and other sources told journalist, Yashar Ali, that Osbourne lashed out at her co-hosts because she was furious that Chen was reportedly stealing the spotlight and Gilbert, an executive producer, was not doing anything to intervene.

“I mean, who the f–k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” Remini alleged that Osbourne commented during the show’s first season.

Osbourne was reportedly referring to Chen and her husband and CBS head at the time, Les Moonves.

Osbourne allegedly said about Gilbert—“Why won’t the p—y licker do anything about the wonton?” and “Why won’t the fish-eater be part of this discussion? She’s the f–king executive producer.”

Remini, who appeared on the first season of “The Talk,” alleged that Osbourne also bashed Holly Robinson Peete—even before the “21 Jump Street” star joined the show as a co-host, in 2010. The actress claimed that Osbourne sounded off about sharing the “Celebrity Apprentice 3” stage with Peete during a shared lunch.

“Holly wasn’t a good person, not to trust her and that we should find ‘another Black person who is funny,’” Osbourne allegedly told Remini.

Robinson Peete accused Osbourne of saying that she was “too ghetto” for “The Talk” over the weekend. Osbourne denied the claim. Ali reported that a January 2011 clip reveals Osbourne calling Remini’s Brooklyn accent “ghetto.”

Remini also alleged that Osbourne would refer to her as a “wop” and a “guinea,” two common slurs for Italians.

Osbourne’s rep, Howard Bragman, spoke to Page Six, via a statement.

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host.”

“For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

“She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

Ali, a freelance reporter for outlets including the HuffPost, Daily Beast and New York magazine, claimed in his newsletter story that he spoke to almost a dozen people, and that multiple sources claimed that using racist language and bullying were the norm for Osbourne.

As reported, CBS announced that they had launched a review following the tense exchange between Osbourne and

Sheryl Underwood surrounding Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the network said via statement to PEOPLE on Friday night. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Sharon Osbourne, 68, commented that she had been accused of racism after voicing her support for Piers Morgan, 55, amid controversy over his response to Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan was hit by backlash after questioning the authenticity of Markle’s mental health claims on Good Morning Britain. Morgan stormed off the set after being called out by his co-host, Alex Beresford, and it was later announced that Morgan would be making a permanent exit from the ITV A.M. news show.

Osbourne, the only original “The Talk” co-host, later issued an apology for any harm she may have caused in her support of Morgan.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday,” she wrote in a statement shared on Twitter on Thursday night. “I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.”

Osbourne and Underwood are reportedly still on the outs.

Remini shared that she wished that she had spoken out about Osbourne’s behavior.

“Not only did I do nothing about the racism and bullying, I was receiving and witnessing, I was party to it,” Remini said. “I had to own up to my own ugly.”

