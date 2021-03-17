Southern Charm ‘Southern Charm’ Cameras Caught Madison LeCroy Bragging About A-Rod Wanting Her Sexually! By

Shep Rose is disputing Madison LeCroy’s claim that she tried to keep her communication with A-Rod “as quiet as possible.”

The Southern Charm star joined Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” on Monday, to spill the real tea and discuss the fallout. Shep alleged that not only was Madison openly bragging about DMing Jennifer Lopez’s fiance, she purposely did it while cameras rolled.

The clip, which would have exploded during the eighth episode of Season 7, never made it past the editors.

“Well, I’m DMing and with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that. Or they can’t air this because I signed an NDA,” Madison purportedly boasts in the footage.

Shep Rose alleged that Madison had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the former MLB star, making his claim during an interview with Us Weekly. Shep’s remarks on Cohen’s show suggest that the Charmer might have broken the NDA by revealing that she had signed such an agreement.

“Here’s how it went down: We had an episode on Capers Island. I don’t know if anybody remembers that, but we were all out at the beach and it was lovely,” Shep explained. “And she threw the party and Austin wasn’t invited and it was like contentious and whatnot.”

“And on the ride home, it got kinda heated, between everyone really, except for me. And she said on camera, there’s camera’s buzzing around we’re on a boat. And she’s like, ‘well, I’m DMing and with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that. Or they can’t air this because I signed an NDA,’” the reality star dished.

“And that’s the first I heard of it. And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ my eyes almost popped out of my head, but hey, you know, I think from what I understand, he approached her.”

“But, you know, NDA is a weird little document, isn’t it?” he continued. “I’m not sure how effective they are, and I’m not sure if I signed one in any capacity, I would be talking about it very much. For my own preservation.”

Shep Rose explained that the the clip would’ve aired just ahead of the reunion, but producers opted against using the juicy footage.

“I guess it was Craig who sort of let that cat out of the bag and it didn’t take long for the internet or whatever to sleuth the answers, which it never does, does it?” Shep quipped.

Shep confessed that while he knew that the drama boosted the show, he missed the the show’s earlier days when they were “just bunch of random people from Charleston” and this type of commotion “was inconceivable.”

Fans will remember that Craig Conover accused Madison of “flying around the country sleeping with men, married men — Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine,” he fired, adding— “You flew to Miami to f— an ex-MLB player.”

Madison denied the allegation and A-Rod’s name was bleeped from the reunion narrative. She later confirmed Rodriguez’s identity, but added that she had told Bravo that they “couldn’t use that.”

Madison later told Page Six that Rodriguez had “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” blaming the leak on telling ”the wrong person.” She added—”I have tried to be as quiet as possible.”

It remains unclear if Madison has anything to do with the breakup rumors swirling around A-Rod and J-Lo.

A-Rod confirmed over the weekend that he is “definitely not single”, and that high profile couple was “working through some things.”

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

