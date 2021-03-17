Reality TV Shows ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Renewed For Season 3 By TLC & Fans Rejoice! By

1000-lb Sisters has been renewed for a third season.

TLC announced the news a week after the reality series wrapped Season 2, finishing number one in its time slot among female demographics— 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34. Season 2 ratings jumped from the show’s debut season by double digits. The show also delivered on social media, averaging 15 million interactions a week, according to Nielsen and the network. A particularly popular TikTok clip featuring the TLC ladies racked up more than 65M views.

The series follows two Kentucky sisters, Tammy and Amy Slaton, who created an online following by sharing their colorful personalities and struggles with their weight. Season 2 followed Amy and her husband, who discovered that they were expecting a baby only a couple of months after Amy’s successful weight loss surgery in Season 1. Their baby boy was delivered at the end of the season.

The pregnancy sparked concern from both her doctor and Amy’s sister, who were worried about Amy experiencing a healthy and safe pregnancy.

“When Amy told me she was pregnant, I didn’t know really what to say, other than like, ‘Really? Are you freakin’ serious? You know you’re not supposed to be pregnant right now,’” Tammy Slaton told show producers.

Tammy approached the subject with her sister, who confirmed that she also felt nervous about the physical challenge.

“I know, it’s like, I’m scared as hell, because it was only four months ago that I had my surgery and now I’m pregnant,” said Amy.

“When I first heard that Amy was pregnant I was feeling all sorts of things, I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her surgery,” Tammy admitted to People.

Tammy continued on her own weight loss journey in Season 2, with the support of her brother, Chris.

The TLC show is produced by Crazy Legs Productions.

“Tammy and Amy Slaton have captivated us with their fun-loving personalities, heartfelt challenges and uplifting victories,” said Alon Orstein, SVP Production and Development at TLC. “We admire their genuine, evolving journeys and we are rooting for them as they pursue paths toward healthier lifestyles.”

As reported, Tammy Slaton admitted that she had feelings of anger, when her sister was able to check in for the bariatric surgery. Amy qualified for the life changing surgery while Tammy did not, and she confessed that she felt upset and frustrated when her sister was given the go-ahead.

“At first, I was sad, and I got mad, but it was more or less about me, because I didn’t get approved, but then I was happy for her and proud of her,” Tammy Slaton told The List.

She shared that she and her sister both lean on their close relationship.

“There [is] strength in number[s], so doing it together was a big help. Yes, we have always been close,” Amy Slaton told the outlet.

“We’re very close. We’ve been close ever since we were little,” she added.

