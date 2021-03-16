Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Shares Parenting Dos and Don’ts! By

Kody Brown is sharing how he navigates parenting while being married to four women.

The Sister Wives dad recently spoke to Us Weekly about the challenge of mixing up his parenting skills, in different homes.

“That’s the bane of my existence,” the reality star, 52, told the outlet about his shifting standards. “They’ve taught me in the polygamous culture, in our religion and so forth, that each wife has to conform to my rules in a home and a household and that went out the window so long ago. Each mother sort of has her own rules. And that is probably one of my biggest struggles.”

“From one home to the next, the attitudes of how each mother interacts with her children and how the other mothers interact with those same children [differs],” the TLC patriarch added.

Kody Brown explained that while he establishes his own rules, they don’t stick unless his wife has his back.

Fans of the long running reality show know that Kody shares eighteen children with his four wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

“The screen time is managed differently by every mother every household. When it comes to younger children, it’s earned screen time,” he said about the common parenting challenge. “But when you’re overwhelmed, sometimes screen time is your salvation. So I think just to be fair, we are very guilty of over-allowing overindulging screen time. I don’t feel like I’ve been a good parent that way.”

Viewers know that the four women are living in four separate homes, and are “living four separate lives,” according to the TLC personality.

“I’m sort of strung out on this relationship conveyor belt,” he explained. “In fact, it seems like my wives are in four different worlds. They’re all actually at different stages of their life,” Kody said.

Check out the video below, to get the inside scoop on how Kody navigates the ups and downs of plural marriage. He breaks down how the large family has managed the Covid-19 pandemic and shares his personal thoughts on the currently unfolding season. Kody also gives an update on his battered relationship with Meri, and reveals how he handles jealousy issues between the wives.

Watch Sister Wives, Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

