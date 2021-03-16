Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Slammed By ‘RHOBH’ Fans Over Her RAUNCHY ‘WAP’ Dance! By

Lisa Rinna offered an encore of her “WAP” dance video on Sunday, in honor of the Grammy awards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she was listening when Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she used Beyonce as her example before making “it a little ratchet.” Rinna mimicked the raunchy choreography made famous by Megan and Cardi B’s music video, sharing the memorable rerun on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna viewed Sunday night’s award show with her pups, and was inspired after Megan accepted her award for the “Savage” remix with Beyonce.

“I love her work ethic, I love the way she is, I love the way she carries herself,” Megan said in her Grammy acceptance speech, after thanking Beyonce. “And my mama would always be like ‘Megan, what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do — let me make it a little ratchet.”

Lisa performed the number in a sheer leotard, writing alongside the video — “Encore. 😭 #grammys ‘Let me make it a little ratchet.’ -Megan Thee Stallion.”

The reality star also cheered Dua Lupa’s performance and gushed over Harry Styles’ win. Rinna posted a dance tribute to Lupa’s song while waving a fan that said “Bye Bitch,” before sharing lots of love for Harry. Rinna sang along with Harry to “Watermelon Sugar” writing—”Congrats Harry ♥️🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉,” while belting out the song.

RHOBH fans know that Rinna is well-known for her attention grabbing Instagram dance videos. She took heat last season, after her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, called her out for flaunting her bod on social media amid her teenage daughter’s struggle with body issues.

Fans were not shy about calling out Rinna’s “WAP” rerun in the post’s comment section.

“Disturbing,” one follower wrote.

“This is just TOO MUCH! 😮,” another said.

“I would be embarrassed if this was my mom,” a fan admitted.

“I could have gone my entire life without seeing this,” another noted.

“It was cute up until the V shot. Good lord girl,” a follower added.

“Take this down!!! You are better than this!! Let’s post an awesome video !!! Classy,Powerful, Meaningful!!! Inspirational !!” another onlooker demanded.

“Errrrrr… maybe it’s time to retire the insta-dancing,” a fan advised.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns this spring.



