Kathy Wakile Blames 'RHONJ' for Demise of Relationship with Melissa Gorga!

Kathy Wakile blames the world of reality TV for the collapse of her relationship with Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga.

“[Reality TV] is a small part in your life, and you live your life and whatever gets aired, gets aired and you’re still living your life,” Kathy explained on BravoTV.com show, “Life After Bravo.”

“But, for certain people, people live in that bubble and they don’t realize that there’s a whole world outside of the bubble. It’s sad that that happens, but yeah; I stepped out of the bubble,” she added.

Kathy Wakile, 55, joined the RHONJ cast for Season 3, in 2011. She shared that her relationships with both Melissa and Teresa Giudice were “great” at the time, but noted that Melissa’s relationship with Teresa, her sister-in-law, was at its worst, which often put her in awkward positions.

“I thought, ‘Sure, well, we may have some words, but we’ll be able to resolve it,’” the RHONJ alum recalled. “We never really had a real disagreement before.”

Kathy added that she never expected to be on the outs with both of the women, and that all communication would cease.

“I never went on thinking that I was going to be like, on a side, you know? It was never supposed to be a side because we were one family,” she added.

Kathy is first cousins with Teresa, 48. She shared that while she has no relationship with Teresa or Melissa, she wishes them only the best.

“I wish them well, but I’ve moved on,” Kathy said. “You try to do the best you can in a relationship and that happens in real life. That happens without reality TV taking a part in it.”

Kathy wished both of the women well — but the same can’t be said of her son, Joseph Wakile.

As reported last month, Joe and Melissa did not attend Kathy’s daughter, Victoria Wakile’s February wedding and Victoria’s brother took to Page Six’s Instagram comment section to sound off about the reported no-show.

“Lmao we cut those farm animals out of our life years ago that’s why they weren’t in attendance,” Joseph wrote.

Bravo viewers watched the tense family drama play out while Kathy was part of the RHONJ cast. Bravo cameras captured Teresa commenting that she wanted to “cut the cancer” out of her life, after their relationship crashed and burned.

Melissa Gorga responded to Joseph’s diss during a later appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“Look, I know they are a little sour about not being on the show any longer, and it’s unfortunate, to be honest. I wish them all well. I love the Wakile children,” Melissa said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

