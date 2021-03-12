Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Opens Up About SCARY Cancer Diagnosis! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Janelle Brown is urging fans to get their skin checked after learning that what she thought was a cold sore, was actually skin cancer.

The Sister Wives star reached out to her followers with the news, revealing that doctors found basal cell carcinoma on her lip.

“Many of you have been noticing and reaching out to me about the blemish above my lip in the new episodes. I am posting this picture hopefully for awareness,” Janelle began.

“I started to see what looked like a scar develop in an area on my lip where all of my cold sores for the past two decades have erupted. At first I thought it was a new cold sore forming but then it never developed and just stayed,” the second wife of Kody Brown wrote.

The mom of six shared that she treated the spot with various scar medications, before deciding to get the spot checked out. She added that the onset of COVID delayed her doctor’s visit.

“Over the next year or so it slowly increased in size. I started treating it with every scar medication I could find, thinking it was my body reacting to the years of trauma to that area of my face,” she wrote.

“With the onset of Covid my doctors appointment was delayed two months but I finally had it checked out. It was a basal cell carcinoma, skin cancer, non malignant, but it still needed to be removed,” Janelle continued.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer according to the American cancer society. This type of skin cancer, which accounts for about 8 out of 10 cases, starts in basal cells, in the lower part of the epidermis. These types of cancer tend to develop on sun exposed areas, like the head, face and neck, according to the ACS.

Janelle Brown shared a post-procedure photo, and confirmed that all was well. She added that she hoped to spread awareness by sharing her experience.

“I am happy to report that it was removed and all is well. You have to know that I am very very careful to always apply sunscreen. I have always burned so easily so really cannot go out, ever, without some sort of protection,” the TLC personality said.

Basal cell carcinomas usually resemble a scar, and appear as flat or yellowish and sometimes resemble translucent bumps, raised pink patches or open scabs. They must be removed completely, to ensure that they don’t return.

“This place on my face just looked like scar tissue and because I had cold sores there since my early 20s – it honestly did not occur to me to have it even looked at,” Janelle revealed.

Janelle Brown encouraged fans to get all spots checked out, even if you don’t suspect skin cancer.

“I hope this share will be helpful to some. I am sharing to say that, even if it seems like it couldn’t be skin cancer, it doesn’t hurt to have your doctor look at it, 💗” she concluded.

Watch Sister Wives on Sundays, at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips