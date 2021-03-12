Little Women Atlanta ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Ms. Juicy Welcomes New Friend Tamera McLaughlin To ATL By

On Friday’s all-new episode of Little Women: Atlanta — Ms. Juicy welcomes new mentee, Tamera McLaughlin, to the group in the following EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 12 episode.

The ladies meet at Juicy’s office and Tamera is immediately sprayed with disinfectant upon her entry. “Hi Tamera. Hold on…wait a minute. You’re on time, but I gotta make sure you’re good.” Juicy says as she rids the area of germs — after all, we are in a pandemic. “That’s alright, don’t worry about it. My mama do this all the time. Where can I sit at? ” Tamera responds.

Tamera has recently graduated from college and moved to Atlanta to pursue opportunities in entertainment.

In a talking head confessional, Juicy shares the nature of their friendship.

“Tamera and I met on a commercial shoot a few years ago. She just graduated college and came down to the ATL. And the first person she gets a hold of is me of course…the queen — which probably means she wants something.” Juicy explains.

“Girl, last time I saw you we was in New Orleans doing a commercial. Well it is nice to see you again. What brings you to the A?” Juicy questions.

“Well you know I just graduated from college and I just want to venture out and do different things.” Tamera explains. “Back home it’s nothing going on. The support back there is just not there.”

“I studied human relations, but my passion is entertainment. I wanna make people smile and laugh. I know Ms. Juicy is the queen of Atlanta.” Tamera shares in a talking head confessional. “She has a lot of connections, so I wanted to make sure I connected with her as soon as I could.”

“I feel like Atlanta is like a fresh start. And I can get my feet in the door.” Tamera tells Juicy.

“Get a fresh start about what?” Juicy replies.

Tamera elaborates, “I want to do print modeling. I love to entertain people, so I do wanna do comedy. And I love to dance. I’m still on edge about starting my own business. Like a skincare, like a body care.”

Press play below to watch the an EXCLUSIVE preview and tune into Little Women: Atlanta on March 12, at 9pm ET, on Lifetime.

Once again, the ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition and the love as together they face health issues, careers changes, relationship ups and downs and life’s hardest trials and tribulations — all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average size world.

Starting on January 29th the series will premiere 90-minute supersized episodes at 9pm ET/PT every Friday night, followed by the all-new 30 minute after show, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, hosted by Loni Love (The Real).

Little Women: Atlanta airs Friday nights, at 9pm ET, on Lifetime.

