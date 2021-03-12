Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant ‘Pump’ Suspended Over Owed Taxes! By

Lisa Vanderpump’s famous Los Angeles eatery, Pump, has been suspended by California over a tax dispute.

According to a new report by The Sun, the restaurant regularly featured on Vanderpump Rules has remained shuttered amid the pandemic, despite other West Hollywood businesses re-opening months ago.

The outlet obtained business records which reveal that the California Franchise Tax Board “suspended” Pump indefinitely. The website clarifies that this standing refers to businesses that have failed to pay taxes and/or penalties/interest. Filings connected to the company account were made as recently February 2, 2021, but records don’t indicate a status change.

The establishment would need to file any allegedly past due tax returns and pay any alleged balances to get back in good standing with the CA, according the state’s website. It remains unclear what caused the California Franchise Tax Board to take action against Pump, and how much money is allegedly owed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum owns the famous hotspot with her husband, Ken Todd. The eatery opened in May 2014. The couple owns several West Hollywood restaurants together, including Pump, Tom Tom, Sur and Villa Blanca, which closed its doors for good last year. The report of Pump’s tax woes comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by one of Vanderpump’s vendors, in February.

Both Pump and Villa Blanca were hit by lawsuits filed by a vegetable supplier, who alleged a lack of payments last year, according to a TMZ report. West Central Produce sued both eateries, not the couple specifically, alleging that the company had not been paid since March 2020 — the month that Los Angeles restaurants were ordered to lock down. The company claims that they’re owed just under $100k plus interest.

Ken Todd told the outlet that he “wasn’t aware of the lawsuit” but promised to “make sure his accountants get WCP paid” if the business was owed the money.

Pump did not reopen after Los Angeles allowed outdoor dining to resume months ago, despite having a large outside patio which seats 90% of the establishment’s patrons.

Lisa Vanderpump, who is believed to have a net worth of $90 million, spoke about her finances in September during an episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast.

“Five months of paying rent and insurance, and having no business is taxing, stretching, [has been] a bit of a nightmare,” the reality star revealed.

“But we’ll get back on track soon. When we do decide to open, we have good-sized patios. Pump is 90 percent garden,” she added. “So we are very fortunate with that but we’ve just been waiting for it to be safe.”

The British restauranteur is set to host a new E! reality show, where she throws wild parties for celebrity guests. “Overserved” is scheduled to premiere on March 18, at 9 pm, ET.

“Well, hello. I’m inviting you to an intimate dinner party,” Lisa Vanderpump says in the E! teaser, while perched on a silver throne.

“And for it to be perfect, I have a few rules. You gotta bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous,” she adds. ”The guests should be naughty. But the hostess should always be naughtier. This dinner party rules.”

