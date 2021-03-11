Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Drunkenly Leaks Her Bank Account Statement By

Ramona Singer got fans chattering after she “accidentally” leaked a screenshot online, exposing her bank account information to her 838k Instagram followers.

This is the second time in three months that the Real Housewives of New York star accidentally posted her personal financial info on social media.

The reality TV vet swiftly deleted the IG blooper on Tuesday night, but fans snagged the private info before the post was taken down.

The shared bank data revealed a balance of $367,483.70 on February 22. The post showed a check withdrawal in the amount of $16,942.90 and a $7500 deposit from BEN group Inc. BEN’s portfolio includes an influencer marketing division, but her exact connection to the company has not been confirmed.

Ramona also received $255.74 from celebrity message app, Cameo, where celebs can charge a fee for a personalized greeting. Ramona’s messages cost $125 a pop.

The reality star also took in $487.48 from Amazon Marketplace, where she markets her 2015 book, “Life on the Ramona Coaster.” Ramona also boasts an Amazon skincare product storefront, where she sells her Ageless by Ramona products. Bravo chronicled the launch of the skin care line in 2018, but the product didn’t officially launch until 2019. See below!

Ramona told Page Six on Wednesday that the slip occurred accidentally after her phone updated. She confirmed that she had no intention of leaking the financial data, and deleted the post immediately. She also reportedly posted a screenshot of her calculator app with the figure 11,923.0769 in January. The reality star told sharp-eyed fans that the number was for her accountant.

As reported, Ramona made headlines last month after she was caught partying at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after production asked the cast and crew to stay close to home.

“All the girls were saying how great she looked. She looks amazing. Legs of a 20-year-old,” a source who spotted Ramona told Page Six.

The reality TV veteran was already in hot water with Bravo for jetting off to St. Barths in the middle of January, after production was forced to shut down because a cast member tested positive for COVID.

Producers were afraid that they would have to extend the show’s hiatus due to Ramona’s expenditures.

“It’s very stupid. Likely she’ll have to quarantine for a while when she gets back,” the insider told Page Six.

Ramona made sure to keep her whereabouts out of the public eye by posting misleading photos of herself in New York on her social media pages.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.

