Real Housewives of Atlanta Eva Marcille Claims Janice Dickinson Told Her To ‘Get Your Nose Fixed’ With ANTM Prize Money By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Eva Marcille alleged that Janice Dickinson stepped out of line with some unwanted advice after she won the reality TV modeling competition, “America’s Next Top Model.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spilled the tea during a recent episode of “The Undressing Room” podcast, dishing what went down with her co-hosts, Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva. Eva revealed what the AMTM judge said to her after she took the Cycle 3 prize, in 2004.

“When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told was — outside of Tyra’s ‘Congratulations’ — Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and go get your nose fixed,’” Eva Marcille revealed.

“Um… I didn’t know my nose was broke. It’s working,” the former RHOA beauty added.

Eva pointed out that she was used to people sharing opinions about her appearance, before asking the real question.

“My point is people always have something to say, especially when you are in the light, they have something to say about your aesthetics, good or bad. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you,” she said.

“So the question is, is at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?” Eva asked.

Eva appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for two seasons. Fans consistently complained about her pot stirring storylines, memory lapses and missed filming events due to her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the brash former supermodel spilled more of her controversial opinions with fans during a recent tell-all interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. Janice, 66, shared about the time she came face to face with “Sound of Music” legend, Julie Andrews.

“I once met Julie Andrews at UCLA and she was in this back room and I was politely waiting my turn in line to get a selfie and at least, you know, get an autograph,” Janice began. “And she — she stopped in front of me and she says, ‘I’ve had enough. Thank you.’”

“And I was like, ‘Enough of what?’ she continued. “‘I stood in this line to get your autograph politely.’ She was like, ‘Well, I’m done. I’m tired.’”

Julie’s fatigue excuse did not cut it with the former ANTM personality, who revealed that she blasted the veteran actress.

“I was like, ‘F— you, man. How dare you!’” Janice revealed. “She’s a bitch. She hurt my feelings. You can go sound and music elsewhere.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips