Brandi Glanville Trolls Lori Loughlin Over College Admission Scandal!

Brandi Glanville cheered her 17-year-old son Mason’s acceptance into college while throwing shade at Lori Loughlin and others involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tweeted on Tuesday. “And I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone 💗🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Brandi Glanville shares two sons, Mason and Jake, 13, with ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Heather Dubrow, congratulated Brandi, 48, while teasing about the scandal, which exploded in March 2019.

“Congrats!!! THAT IS AMAZING @BrandiGlanville!” Heather, 52, tweeted. “Although you’d look good in orange 😂❤️.”

Brandi’s diss comes two years after the “Fuller House” personality and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested and accused of delivering $500k in bribe money in order to get their daughters, Olivia Jade Gianulli and Bella Gianulli into USC.

The girls were accepted into the university as crew team recruits, despite never participating in the sport. The family made headlines a year later, after federal prosecutors released staged photos of the sisters, posing on rowing machines.

“The pictures are obviously extremely inflammatory and controversial, meant to intimidate Lori because she has refused to take a plea deal,” Us Weekly reported at the time. “The photos were never submitted to USC as part of the application process.”

The couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced in August 2020.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” Loughlin stated in court, during her sentencing. “In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward.”

Loughlin completed her two month prison sentence in December, 2020, while the fashion designer began his five month prison stay in November 2020. Loughlin reportedly completed her 100 hours of community service last month, and Mossimo will face a 250 hour requirement upon his release.

Felicity Huffman, who shares two daughters with husband, William H. Macy, was also embroiled in the scandal, and was caught paying out $15k to boost her daughter, Sophia’s SAT scores. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, and was sentenced to 14 days in prison in September 2019.

The former “Desperate Housewives” actress was ordered to pay a $30k fine and complete 250 hours of community service. She served 11 days in jail, in October 2019.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime,” Huffman said in September 2019. “There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

