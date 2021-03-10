Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore PISSED With LaToya Ali For Calling Her ‘Satan’ By

Kenya Moore is not happy with her Real Housewives of Atlanta bestie, LaToya Ali.

Fans of the show know that LaToya Ali called her co-star “Satan Kenya” during a recent episode — and the remark is not sitting well with the reality star.

LaToya Ali made the snarky comment during a confessional spot, amid a controversy over which cast members leaked the “Strippergate” story to the blogs. LaToya Ali has suspected that Kenya was the person who leaked the tea about BOLO’s raunchy appearance at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette bash to the media.

BOLO’s bombshell performance quickly made headlines, after news spread about what went down after production left the scene. The sneak peek preview revealed that the show will follow the tabloid explosion that occurred after news leaked of the alleged hookup between the exotic dancer and certain RHOA cast members. The mid-season trailer confirmed that the alleged tryst remained a hot topic — and that Kenya Moore is leading the investigation, after hearing the “moans and groans” at 6 am, the morning after the party.

“Kenya is a great friend to me. But if you get on her bad side, then devil, Lucifer, Satan Kenya will rise out of her. I truly believe that she, you know, leaked that information to the blogs,” LaToya said.

Kenya addressed the remark during a recent appearance on Kandi Burruss’ YouTube show, “Speak On it.”

“She made some crazy comments on tonight’s show. And I was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? You think that was funny? You thought that was funny to say? About somebody who has had your back from day one? You think that was cute. Okay, I’m a show you cute,” Kenya said.

“If you don’t know and you don’t think you will get it, you gon learn today,” the reality star added.

Kenya also addressed fan chatter surrounding her messy relationship with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

“So y’all want to sit here and say, ‘Oh, she can’t keep no man. Some men ain’t worth keeping. Did you ever think about that? People are so silly,” Kenya said. “They think that having a man is validating you as a woman. And that’s unfortunate for women out there because a man cannot validate you. You have to be able to validate yourself and that’s what this whole process of going to counseling is making me understand.”

As reported, Kenya spoke to Access Hollywood in December about Cynthia’s bachelorette party and confirmed that “a freak show happened that night.”

Kenya noted that discovery was inevitable with all of the ladies staying under the same roof — with cameras rolling.

“If you are in a bedroom in a shared house with the rest of the cast you should not be doing something that you do not want people to know on national television,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

