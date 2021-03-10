Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey Exposes Private Conversations She’s Had With Marc Daly By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Kenya Moore opened up about her marriage to Marc Daly during Sunday’s episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, in a scene filmed in her therapist’s office. The therapist asked Kenya to reflect on past relationships in order to gain insight, including her estrangement from her mother.

Cynthia Bailey praised Kenya as a “survivor” following the emotionally raw moment, in light of all that she’s endured over the years.

“So, when the affairs of the heart are involved, she will always instinctively protect herself because she has been hurt to the core,” Cynthia said about her friend in a Bravo Insider clip from The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show.

“And, you know, the past is the past, but your past, in so many ways, still defines some of the choices that you make in your life,” Cynthia added.

Cynthia went on to explain how she viewed Kenya and Marc’s marriage, amid their current split. She shared how her past exchanges with Marc have contrasted with how he speaks to Kenya on the show.

“Even when I’ve had conversations with [Marc], all he does is tell me how great and amazing his wife is,” Cynthia revealed. “What a great mother she is, she does everything, she’s such an amazing mom. He basically brags about her to me.”

“And then when I see how he treats her,” Cynthia added. “I don’t get it.”

As reported earlier this month, Kenya Moore labeled Marc’s decision to file for divorce a “tactical move” in a previous RHOA Season 13 After Show.

Kenya met with her lawyer during an earlier episode of the Bravo series, to seek advice about what steps to take next amid the messy marriage, including a move to secure custody of the couple’s daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Kenya claimed that she was unsure of her relationship status with Marc, “because right now we haven’t discussed anything about where our relationship is going.”

Kenya Moore labeled Marc’s decision to file for divorce a “tactical move” in the RHOA Season 13 After Show.

Kenya Moore explained her rationale during the episode, noting, “We have been apart, but at the same time the issue with Brooklyn is immediate.”

She also revealed that Marc had recently gifted her with a romantic playlist, that she believed communicated his true feelings. The reality star learned that her estranged husband had filed for divorce in New York the very same week as her meeting with the attorney.

Kenya pointed out that it had been over a year since she had separated from her husband, and that she had been “conditioned to move on.” She also insisted that Marc has never wanted a divorce. Cynthia Bailey remarked that the Marc’s shared romantic playlist made her “a little optimistic” about her friend’s marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips