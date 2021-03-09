Southern Charm Kathryn Dennis Loses Temporary Custody of Her Children Amid Custody Fight With Thomas Ravenel! By

Kathryn Dennis has temporarily lost custody of the two children she shares with her ex and former Southern Charm co-star, Thomas Ravenel.

Thomas reignited the custody war when he filed for sole custody of Kensington, 6, and Saint, 4, on October 23, 2020, asking the court to grant Kathryn only supervised visitation.

Kathryn Dennis, 29, temporarily lost custody of the children and has supervised visitation every other weekend, according to a report by The Sun.

“She has supervised visitation during the day Saturday and Sunday every other weekend,” a source told the outlet.

The temporary order was reportedly filed by the court on February 25, after the February 9 hearing.

The insider confirmed that Thomas Ravenel plans to relocate to Aiken, South Carolina with his kids this summer, a plan revealed to the judge when the former realty star requested full custody.

Kathryn Dennis motion to seal the custody case on December 8 was approved. The seal shuts down chatter about the reasons behind the court’s decision to temporarily strip custody from the Bravo starlet.

Thomas cited Kathryn’s alleged drug use and neglect when he requested that the the custody agreement shift from joint to full custody. The Sun obtained court documents that reveal that Thomas claimed a mutual friend alerted him to an incident that occurred during a getaway with Kathryn, her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, the children, and others.

“He informed me that he witnessed a lot of cocaine use during this trip and that Kathryn had left cocaine within grasp of the children, which he thought was dangerous,” Thomas alleged.

“I do not use cocaine so naturally I have not left any out for our children to access,” Kathryn fired back in her response.

Kathryn Dennis said that she would agree to a drug test as long as the expense was covered and Thomas agreed to do the same.

Thomas revealed that he had hired a man to conduct surveillance on the reality star, amid his concern.

Court docs state that the man witnessed Kathryn leaving the home and the children unsupervised “on multiple occasions.” He specified incidents that allegedly occurred on July at 1:48am, on August at 3:17am and others.

“During the time Kathryn was gone, Kensie and Saint are seen alone in front of the house. THIS IS TERRIFYING,” Thomas wrote about one episode.

He also noted that a neighbor called police after seeing Saint wandering unsupervised near a busy road. Kathryn said that Thomas’ claims were “untrue” in her response. She did admit that her father once fell asleep while watching the children, and that Saint had walked outside. She said that she has not allowed her father to care for the kids since. Thomas also complained that Kathryn was not getting the children to school on time. Kathryn admitted that three out of four of Kensie’s recorded tardies had occurred on her watch.

Thomas alleged that the children returned from time with their mother “filthy and unkept.”

“When the children are picked up after their week with Kathryn, they are filthy, their hair is matted, they smell and they are unusually tired and irritable,” he stated.

“During the summer they were routinely returned without shoes. Saint is regularly returned wearing clothes that are so small on him, they leave marks on his skin,” Thomas added.

“This is untrue. My children are always well dressed and clean when in my care and I am often complimented on how cute they look,” Kathryn said in her response.

Thomas said that Saint had taken “speech and occupational therapy for years to help combat his delays, but he is still falling behind at school,” seemingly connecting the child’s delays to a previous Fetal Alcohol Syndrome diagnosis.

Thomas said that his teacher was utilizing “Mom” and “Dad” folders containing daily worksheets in an effort to help Saint to catch up to his classmates. He alleged that his “Mom” folder had “never been touched.”

Kathryn did not address Saint’s alleged FAS diagnosis or Thomas’ claim that she had been ignoring his assigned homework.

Thomas also claimed that despite raking in “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on Southern Charm — his baby mama was broke.

Thomas stated that he had found a private school in Aiken what will accept both kids for the upcoming school year, and that he believed that the move will allow “safe, stable and secure environment” for them. He added that while he has “never wanted to deprive Kensie and Saint ample time with their mother” he has been “been terrified for years that they continue to be put in harm’s way every time they are in her care.”

He pointed out that the ex-couple got along while Kathryn stayed in his guest house in 2020, a time period featured on the last season of Southern Charm.

“However, I could not and cannot ignore the accumulation of evidence that Kathryn continues to put our children in harm’s way,” he said.

“Kathryn cannot be allowed to play Russian Roulette with our children’s lives,” Thomas continued. “Unless the Court intervenes to protect Kensie and Saint, it is not a matter of ‘if,’ it is a matter of ‘when’ until something devastating happens to them while under Kathryn’s care.”

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.

