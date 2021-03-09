Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Backpedals On Meghan Markle SHADE ‘Racism Must Feel Suffocating’ By

Bethenny Frankel has walked back her icy comments about Meghan Markle after watching Oprah’s bombshell interview with Markle and Prince Harry.

“Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star wrote on Twitter. “I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you.”

Bethenny was slammed with online backlash for writing that she did not sympathize with Markle ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated interview.

“Cry me a river… the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, with tiaras and 7-figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals,” Bethenny tweeted.

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple was not paid for the sit-down.

“I 100% give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events,” the Skinnygirl mogul added.

In a follow-up tweet that didn’t specifically reference Meghan Markle, Bethenny explained that people who desire the spotlight should have to deal with the consequences.

“I chose reality TV, to work towards making money, to be scrutinized and criticized. I took the trappings and the beatings along with it. It’s a rose with petals and thorns,” she said. “People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid and smart.”

Bethenny Frankel was hit by criticism after the interview aired and was called out for her “white privilege.”

“When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice,” Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, tweeted at Bethenny.

Nina Parker, co-host of E!’s Nightly Pop, busted Bethenny for her past “tone deaf” comments, retweeting a clip of one of Bethenny’s appearances on “Watch What Happens Live” to prove her point.

I didn’t forget about this either. The audacity of her! https://t.co/5v5Tc1N2Ms — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 7, 2021

Viewers came hard for the 50-year-old podcast host, hitting her with accusations of insensitivity and racism.

Listen, @Omarosa tried to warn y'all about @Bethenny Frankel when she had that failed talk show years ago. These targeted attacks on #MeghanMarkle by bullies like Bethenny, the insufferable Piers Morgan & others are because she's BLACK! #OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/eWsp3gy1lU — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) March 8, 2021

The interview drew a huge audience, with approximately 17.18 million viewers tuning in to the CBS special.

