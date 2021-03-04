Real Housewives of Atlanta SHADY…Kandi Burruss & Don Juan Drag Kenya Moore Over BOLO Strippergate! By



Kandi Burruss recently sat down with her longtime pal and assistant, Don Juan, to “Speak On It” about all of the drama surrounding “Strippergate,” after the Real Housewives of Atlanta episode played out to an enormous Bravo audience.

Fans know that B.O.L.O. The Entertainer was hired to perform at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party last year, and Bravo cameras were there to capture all of the naughty fun. The bridal bash was held in a rented South Carolina house, and BOLO’s bombshell appearance quickly made headlines, after news leaked about what went down after production called it a night.

Kandi Burruss reminded viewers that she always speaks her mind — no matter how dicey the subject.

“First of all,” Kandi began, in the video share. “If y’all ain’t learned nothing about me in this decade that I’ve been on Real Housewives of Atlanta, you should know that I say how I feel. With that being said..”

Don Juan interrupted to remind fans of the complex dynamic that Kandi has to face while maintaining close friendships with her cast-mates — to be honest about her thoughts, even if it means holding her co-stars accountable.

“But see, you know what — and I don’t even mean to interject on that,” Don Juan said. “But I think that that’s where people get it twisted. They feel that because you’re friends with people that you can’t or won’t say what you feel. And I think they feel the same way, like, ‘You’re not supposed to, that’s your friend. How can you comment on that?’”

Kandi Burruss agreed, and pointed to Kenya’s post “Strippergate” behavior to illustrate her own point. She shared that she sometimes faces an uphill climb with fans, whenever she calls out her co-stars over how they behave in any given situation.

Kandi addressed how she felt about Kenya’s judgmental behavior, noting that “at the end of the day,” their friendship comes first, even though they disagreed over how to treat the women the morning after the cast blowout.

“Yeah,” the singer/songwriter agreed. “I think it’s unfair actually because I see some people who you know, say stuff like — anytime we say anything like — I’ll just use the whole Kenya situation as an example. If I say anything that’s disagreeing with Kenya, people be like, ‘Oh, you’re not a real friend to her and blah blah blah.’ At the end of the day, she and I are real friends. I love her very much. But obviously last week I disagreed.”

Kenya Moore was hit with backlash after she grilled the women about whether or not they had sex with the exotic dancer, after producers left the cast event. Kandi reminded fans that she and Kenya handled the post-party drama very differently.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

