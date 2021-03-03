Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Is Open to Having More Children With Robyn Brown By

Kody Brown is open to expanding his large family. The Sister Wives star told Us Weekly that he’s up for more children if his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, agrees.

“That’s really up to her, but it’s always fun to sit here and fill my youth going, ‘I can have kids if I want to,’” Kody, 52, told US Weekly. “I do that to my adult children sometimes. It’s not cool to Robyn. She’s like, ‘Oh, this jerk is doing it again.’ And I’m like, ‘I can have more kids if I want to. I might have kids younger than your kids,’ stuff like that. It’s more, like, a dumb thing where I’m just challenging the kids and I’m teasing them.”

Kody Brown and Robyn tied the spiritual knot in 2010 and share two biological children, Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5. Kody later divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, and legally married Robyn, in order to adopt her children, David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16, in 2015. Kody shares 18 children and three grandchildren with his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

“Personally, I think it’s up to Robyn, but whenever I ask her, she always goes, ‘Well, it’s up to us. We make this decision together,’” the Brown family patriarch added.

Robyn Brown expressed frustration in an Episode 2 confessional spot, after Kody openly discussed the idea of having more children, without acknowledging Robyn’s role in the process. Christine quipped that her “womb was closed,” during the most recent episode of the long running TLC series.

While Kody and Robyn might be considering another child— Kody’s struggling relationship with Meri has taken center stage for several seasons. Season 15 will document all four marriages, but will reference Kody and Meri’s marital therapy sessions, as family tensions rise.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” Kody told Us last week. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into.”

He shared that he remains hopeful that time and communication can improve their relationship, but does not believe that he has the right to end things, even if nothing changes.

“In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I have a right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,’” the TLC personality said. “I have dominion over my own body and where I’m at, but I’m not in place where, like, I can say, ‘Hey, I’m divorcing you.’ I can’t do that. However, any one of them, I feel like, can.”

Kody clarified that any of his wives “can leave” at any time.

“On its face, plural marriage is a double standard in some senses,” the reality star said. “There’s other double standards that we have in the family that we sort of tolerate. And that other double standard is I don’t get to leave, but they can.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on Bravo.

