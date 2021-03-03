Real Housewives of Beverly Hills SHOCKING ‘RHOBH’ Fight Went Down At Kathy’s Mansion! By

A fight went down at Kathy Hilton’s home during the filming of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Paris and Nicky Hilton spilled the tea on the “This Is Paris” podcast.

The Hilton sisters dished about their mom joining the Bravo reality series, with Nicky remarking that Kathy Hilton was “so shady about the whole thing.” Fans of the show know that rumors circulate regularly alleging that Kathy is poised to join the cast, so Nicky repeated that the rumor was “total bullshit” when she was asked by friends about the repeat gossip.

Nicky said that Kathy denied that she was joining the cast when she asked her about it, but after the story gained steam finally admitted that she had been invited by producers, but had shot them down. Nicky described finding out the truth from a friend, who called her after reading a People Mag article confirming Kathy’s surprise move. She revealed that Kathy didn’t speak to her for a couple of days, to avoid talking about her final decision to join the show.

Nicky shared that she loves RHOBH, but wasn’t keen on the idea of her mom being a part of the show.

“Believe it or not, my mother has never seen the show,” Nicky shared.

“My mom doesn’t watch TV,” Paris added.

Nicky dished that their brother, Barron, told her that an explosive cast fight had gone down at Kathy’s home. She said that her brother could hear shouting between cast members from his upstairs bedroom. Nicky confirmed that it was not her mother’s voice echoing through the family home, but would not spill the identity of those engaged in the yell fest. Paris backed up Nicky’s shared details about the RHOBH cast drama.

“My mother is one of the funniest people in the entire world. And so is my Aunt Kyle, so it’s definitely entertaining,” Nicky said of the current cast dynamic.

As reported in November, Kyle Richards reportedly butted heads with her sister as filming season took off.

“There’s definitely been a clash of egos while filming,” an insider dished in a November hard copy of Life and Style magazine. “Kathy is a big personality and Kyle is petrified she’ll try to steal her thunder. The sibling rivalry is already intense and it’s bound to get worse!”

Fans know that Kyle’s relationship with Kathy is very different from the one she shares with middle sis, Kim Richards. Kim’s addiction issues have forced Kyle to act as her emotional caregiver, while Kathy, the oldest of the three, is considered the head of the family.

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, once worked under Kathy’s husband, real estate mogul, Rick Hilton, before he broke off to form The Agency, sparking past family drama. Kathy’s famous daughters have also reportedly made Kyle nervous.

“Kyle adores her nieces, but she feels like Paris and Nicky can help increase Kathy’s popularity, especially if they make a lot of appearances on the show,” the source added. “She’s scared that the Hiltons will push her out of the spotlight.”

Kathy has allegedly set her sights on scoring a full-time diamond, further threatening Kyle’s perceived position.

“Kyle is controlling and when she senses she’s losing power, she freaks out,” the tipster revealed. “But Kathy won’t tolerate anyone bossing her around, especially her younger sister. She does what she wants, when she wants.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns this spring.

