Real Housewives of Salt Lake City SECRET RECORDING….’RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Cuss-filled Rampage Against Staff Exposed! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

The first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was a success, and despite being hit with early season controversy, Jen Shah delivered on drama.

She fell out with many of her co-stars as the season played out, and even shattered Bravo’s fourth wall during a contentious convo with co-star, Whitney Rose.

Newly leaked, behind-the-scenes audio reveals that Jen’s off-screen temper might be worse than anything viewers witnessed during her first season in the Bravo spotlight.

Jen Shah was recorded screaming allegedly an unidentified individual in the released audio recording, in a vicious, unhinged rant. The reality star’s intense screeching shocked fans on social media, after it was shared by fan account @realityvontease.