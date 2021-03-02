Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Clarifies Her LIES About Marc Daly Filing for Divorce! By

Fans learned more about Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s rocky marriage, after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star returned from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette bash in South Carolina.

Kenya Moore labeled Marc’s decision to file for divorce a “tactical move” in the RHOA Season 13 After Show.

Kenya met with her lawyer during Sunday’s episode of the Bravo series, to seek advice about what steps to take next amid the messy marriage, including a move to secure custody of the couple’s daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Kenya claimed that she was unsure of her relationship status with Marc, “because right now we haven’t discussed anything about where our relationship is going.”

Kenya Moore explained her rationale during the episode, noting, “We have been apart, but at the same time the issue with Brooklyn is immediate.” She also revealed that Marc had recently gifted her with a romantic mixtape, that she believed communicated his true feelings. The reality star learned that her estranged husband had filed for divorce in New York the very same week as the meeting with her attorney.

Kenya Moore updated fans on the couple’s relationship status, and addressed the details shared during the episode.

“He sent me a Jazmine Sullivan song, the name of the song is “I Need You Back,” Kenya said, before playing the song for those in the room.

“That’s the gist of it, it says it right there,” Kenya Moore said. “If I had you back in my world again I’d never let you go again.”

Kenya pointed out that it had been over a year since they separated, and that she had been “conditioned to move on.” She also insisted that Marc has never wanted a divorce. Cynthia Bailey remarked that the Marc’s shared romantic playlist made her “a little optimistic” about her friend’s marriage.

Kenya Moore sounded off on Twitter about the filing, writing, “For the record: Marc withdrew the divorce petition the next day and said that he was not asking for alimony in the filing and that we misinterpreted NY law. There has been no further divorce action to date. This scene was taped months ago.”

“It’s complicated,” she added.

Cynthia Bailey weighed in on the episode during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I was surprised about the money part,” she said, revealing that she had communicated with Kenya after the featured meeting with the lawyer. “I have met Marc many times. I have spent time with him, I am actually quite fond of him. One of the things that I remember him saying was that he would never ask for alimony; he’s self-made. He’s very successful on his own, so I was surprised about the alimony part, as was Kenya, obviously.”

Marc announced his official split from Kenya in late January.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom,” Marc said, via a statement to The Root. “As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a ‘Community Hub’ where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community.”

