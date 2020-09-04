Real Housewives of Potomac ‘RHOP’ Wendy Osefo Comments On T’Challa the Bird Trying To Snatch Her Wig! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

The Real Housewives of Potomac featured Wendy Osefo’s conflict with Ashley Darby on Sunday’s episode—but the cast drama has taken a back seat to Wendy’s hysterically horrified encounter with T’Challa, the parrot.

Wendy’s squabble with Ashley during a cast getaway to Monique Samuels’ lake house took center stage—but it was Monique’s African parrot that stole the show. T’Challa nearly swooped into Wendy’s face— performing like a Bravo pro and delivering a visual that fans will never forget.

“My soul jumped out of my body like, ‘Oh my god! Jesus.’ It was bad,” Wendy told E! News about her clash with the brazen bird.

Wendy Osefo assured fans that she and T’Challa had made amends, and revealed that she had even scored a new follower on Instagram.

“Me and T’Challa have actually gotten closer. T’Challa actully followed me on Instagram,” Wendy said. “T’Challa has an Instagram account. T’Challa has followed me since on Instagram.”

“I’m still suffering from a little bit of PTSD, so I have not followed T’Challa back,” the RHOP rookie added. “But just give me a week or two and I will follow back.”

“I am open to mending the relationship,” Wendy laughed. “T’Challa is all good with me.”

Wendy Osefo also addressed her beef with Ashley, which was sparked by Ashley’s decision to bring her baby boy on the trip. Wendy clarified that she wished that she had been given the opportunity to bring her baby daughter, Kamrynn, on the cast vacay.

“My delivery could have definitely been better, but I still believe that my points are still valid, right? Like, we’re both new moms,” Wendy explained. “I never said I was a first-time mom, that was never the argument. The statement was I’m a new mom, and that’s true. You are a new mom no matter how many times you have children, just like if I buy a car and it’s my second car, it’s still a new car, correct? So I’m a new mom, our kids are two weeks apart and I am just asking for the same courtesy. If one mom is allowed to bring her child, then the other mom should be allowed to bring her child as well, or at least extended the invitation and let the moms decide what they want to do.”

Click play below to watch All About The Tea’s LIVE Real Housewives of Potomac recap on YouTube. Subscribe to our channel!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips