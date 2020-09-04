Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards Is Full of Shit Over Charity Accusations! By

Kyle Richards accused Garcelle Beauvais of not honoring a donation she pledged during a charity event featured on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and appeared eager to expose and humiliate her co-star during the reunion series.

Garcelle Beauvais denied Kyle’s allegation — and clapped back harder after admitting her mistake on social media.

Garcelle Beauvais confirmed that her $5k donation “fell through the cracks” in a series of videos posted on Instagram, on Wednesday.

“I want to take a few moments to say my piece, if you will,” Garcelle Beauvais told her Instagram followers in a series of videos. “You guys know that I’m a straight shooter, I say it like it is, I try to speak my truth always. I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that.”

“It fell through the cracks in assembly. I was traveling all over the world last year, and it innocently fell through the cracks. Why wouldn’t I pay for something that I bid?” she noted. “This is my character, this is my integrity. I don’t play around when it comes to things like that.”

“I wanted to set the record straight,” Garcelle Beauvais said. “I know that the show is about drama, but when it comes to who I am as a person, I don’t play around with things like that. There, I said it. And now, let’s go on with the show.”

Kyle Richards posted her own explanation on Instagram on Thursday. She confirmed that the payment had been made—but accused Garcelle of ignoring attempted communication and of doing things “just for the cameras.”

Garcelle Beauvais reacted to Kyle’s post, responding to a fan who questioned Kyle’s motives on Twitter. Garcelle kept her tweet short and sweet — writing that her co-star is “full of sh*t.”

Watch the second part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series, Wednesday night at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

