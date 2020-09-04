Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ RECAP: Dorinda Medley Flips Out & Calls Tinsley Mortimer a ‘Bitch’ By

Terri L. Austin I'm a fiction writer by day and a reality TV addict by night.

Share This:

Guess what, kids? It’s the finale of the Real Housewives of New York City. Can you believe it?

As we begin, it’s Christmas in New York. Ramona Singer is decorating her tree and tormenting her dog, Coco. Sonja Morgan is irritated that none of the women have RSVP’d her latest invite — drag queen bingo. When Dorinda Medley facetimes her, we realize Dorinda has had surgery on her wrist. Nevertheless, she’ll be there!

Over at the gym, Leah McSweeney is sparring with Martin, the beefy trainer who tells dad jokes and can’t remember anyone’s name. Oh, Martin. How I’ve missed you.

Luann de Lesseps is creating havoc in the recording studio. She’s teamed up with Desmond Child, a successful songwriter. She “sings” her new song, Viva la Diva. It includes meaningful lyrics like, “A diva has needs. See these? They didn’t grow on trees.” Welp, I can’t argue with that.

Desmond wants Lu’s personality to shine through more. So she growls and moans until her voice deepens even further. Before she leaves the studio, she issues Desmond an invite to the drag queen ball.

Dorinda Medley and her adorbs stylist, Luke (formerly of Ladies of London — RIP) return to her old apartment, which is in the middle of remodel. That antler chandelier? It has to go. As she putters around the apartment, telling us how invasive her surgery was, a long box falls on her head. I may have hit the rewind button a few times.

Dorinda Medley recounts her difficult year to Luke. She suffered a flood and a massive remodel at Blue Stone Manor, she broke up with John, broke her rib, and now she’s renovating her old apartment so she can find a renter. So much change in twelve short months. Now, she’s looking toward the future and going into the new year unburdened.

As Dorinda Medley gets philosophical, she leans against the living room window. Luke pulls her away, afraid she’ll fall through the glass. Knowing Dorinda, it’s possible. (God, I love Luke. More Luke, Bravo!) But sadly, Dorinda thinks 2020 will be a great year. Oh, Dorinda. If you’d only known then that 2020 would suck balls, you wouldn’t have wasted your optimism.

At the townhouse, Sonja is terrorizing her interns as she continues her remodel. The stairs are bare, and she’s paring down on tchotchkes. She’s even cleared out the master bedroom. But the biggest change is that Sonja is finally ready to let go of the townhouse. That’s progress.

Ramona Singer comes to take the tour. She approves of the scaled back décor. Then Ramona discovers the dining room rug. She sprawls on the floor and makes Sonja take pics while Ramona lies back and tousles her hair. The intern intones, “Seductive.” If you say so, sir!

Leah, her mom, Bunny, and her daughter, Kier go out to decorate gingerbread houses. Leah plans to take her daughter to Jamaica after the holidays, and they’re looking forward to some time alone. Bunny suggests they leave their phones at home. Leah asks Bunny to support her, even though she doesn’t always approve of Leah’s decisions. They’re getting over a recent spat where Leah told her mom to fuck off, and Bunny told Leah to go to hell. This mother/daughter devotion…it warms the heart, no?

Leah wants to be more mature as she deals with Bunny. And Bunny admits that Leah is hard on herself because she was so hard on Leah when she was a kid. Maybe they are making strides. Slowly.

Luann is having a live audience dress rehearsal for her latest show, Marry, Fuck, Kill. Leah is bringing a friend and her sister, Sarah. Dorinda is a no show because of the hand surgery, and Ramona’s not turning up because…well, because she’s Ramona.

Sonja (literally) stumbles into the rehearsal room with a glass of champs. She feels that Lu is trying to refresh her show, but the medium is stale. Case in point, Lu riffs on Harry Dubin.

Luann wears a sparkly jumpsuit and makes a few jokes. Sonja has no script to follow because she’s impromptu. When asked if she wants to marry, fuck or kill Dorinda, Ramona, and Tinsley, Sonja says she’d kill Ramona. Duh. And she deems Tinsley unfuckable. Wow. With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Leah enjoys the show. She sneaks backstage to have a drink with Sonja and Lu. While Leah isn’t sad Ramona was a no show, Luann feels unsupported.

Sonja isn’t feeling good about her body in comparison to Luann. She wants Leah to help her workout. She’s had a hard year, and has let herself go a bit. Leah shows Sonja an app that tells her which exercise classes are available. They plan to go the day after drag queen bingo — no matter how hungover they are.

Leah tells us she has really grown to love Sonja. She sees the older woman as fun and “layered.” Then she toasts Lu and Sonja on their upcoming show.

At Dorinda’s apartment, she shows her drag queen outfit to Luke and her hairstylist, Tyler. Luke teases Dorinda as he goes through her closet, saying her wardrobe is a gay man’s dream.

At Ramona Singer’s, she shimmies in the mirror, jiggling her boobs to make sure they stay securely in her blouse. It was even more hilarious than her dancing, and I love Ramona’s bad dance moves. Coco looks on, bored.

At the drag queen bingo venue, Sonja is greeted with shirtless men wearing elf hats and serving cocktail weenies. Then her guests start to arrive. She’s throwing the party to raise money for GLAAD. Sonja compares her drag queen friends with Housewives.

Dorinda struts in, wearing an arm sling and a sequined turban. Leah and Lu come in next. Lu is wearing a sparkly leather daddy hat, while Leah is sporting an old Hollywood glamor look. But she’s got her Adidas sneakers on instead of heels.

Ramona strolls in on the arm of a straight man. Ron’s just a friend, though. As Ramona realizes, belatedly, that this is a party full of gay men, she feels disappointed. Where are all the available guys? This, says Sonja, is why she never invites Ramona to her gay nights. Because Ramona’s an idiot.

Ron asks Sonja if she even remembers him. Nope. “Did we make out?” she asks. Yes. Yes, they did. But it was six years ago, at the now-defunct Beautique.

Luann takes the time to ask Ramona why she didn’t show up for the run through of her new show. Because Ramona didn’t get an invite until the day of the show. Lu isn’t buying that bullshit. She sent those invites when they were all in Mexico. Then Sonja chides Ramona for not coming to support them. In true Ramona fashion, instead of apologizing immediately, she asks if Lu stole all of Sonja’s jokes. Her deflection works, because instead of shaming Ramona, Sonja and Luann start fighting over who wrote the Harry Dubin joke.

Ramona pulls out her phone and shows Luann that she never received the invitation. Lu points out that Ramona should have opened the attachment. That’s not good business sense, Ramona argues. And besides, she doesn’t have time to open attachments!



Click play below to watch All About The Tea’s LIVE Real Housewives of New York on YouTube. Subscribe to the channel!

As the two women continue their argument, Ron slimes his way over to join Leah and Dorinda. Leah has heard stories about Ron. He recently made out with one of Leah’s friends who shared a text message from Ron. One that promised to fuck the life out of Leah’s pal. Damn, but this circle is small. It’s like three degrees of Housewife separation.

Leah asks Ramona if she and Ron are just platonic. Yep. Ron’s not the man for Ramona. She’s got some dudes on the backburner, don’t worry. Ron thinks Leah is inquiring because she wants the all clear to go after him herself. Leah calls him crazy. She’s not interested in him either. But Ron tells Leah she’s in her prime, and being single is all well and good, as long as you have fuck buddies on speed dial. Then he says he has the ability to make Leah shine. Gross.

Before bingo starts, Sonja gives a speech — and takes Ramona to task for brining a straight man. Ramona says the invite didn’t specify that she should only bring a gay man as her plus one. Once more, Ramona whips out her phone and tries to prove she’s right. Lu yells, “Open your attachment.” Sonja says she specifically told Ramona not to bring her boring friends. And Ron’s boring!

As bingo proceeds, Dorinda screams out loud with each number she has on her card. But when Ramona brings Dorinda a drink, she sweeps off all of Dorinda’s chips. Sonja stands up and tattles to the caller like she’s a six-year-old. You see, Ramona was so excited to see the number sixty-nine, she couldn’t help herself. But Leah thinks Ramona is one giant hypocrite. When Leah mentioned friends with bennies, Ramona put her hand to her forehead and swanned off, like a Victorian miss with a case of the vapors. So, Ramona can talk about sixty-nining, but can’t deal with Leah even bringing up the topic of sex?

When Dorinda Medley loses a round of bingo, she calls the winner a cheater and demands a recall. Then she stalks off to the bar for another drink.

Next, Sonja brings Luann up to the stage with a halfhearted introduction. Lu gives a long speech thanking Desmond and sings Viva la Diva with a background track. It’s not as catchy as Feeling Jovani. There. I said it.

Now it’s time for the wrap up of each Housewife. Luann has sold her round house and has been writing her memoir. Dorinda has a new book entitled Making it Nice, Making it Through. Leah is ready for a relationship. She’s quit drinking and things are better with her mom. Sonja doesn’t want to feel like a victim, but she’s taken her townhouse off the market because it didn’t attract buyers. As for Ramona, she’s moved apartments to a higher floor for better Insta pics. That’s so Ramona.

As they stand around in a group hug at the end of the night, Leah thanks the women for allowing her into the friend circle. She says that Tinsley introduced them, and just hearing the name is enough to set Dorinda off.

She storms away, saying she’s “not doing that shit.” She doesn’t want to give Tinsley credit for bringing Leah onto the show. Dorinda maintains, in front of everyone, that Tinsley almost ruined the show. Then she stalks back and points at Leah. How dare she toast Tinsley, who left the show and breeched her contract. She forbids Leah from mentioning Tinsley’s name. Dorinda motions with her injured hand and declares herself a principled person. Lu sarcastically says the hand seems to be working now. Dorinda stands and hovers over Luann, pointing at Lu and bumping the brim of her hat. Lu recoils, and Ramona tells Dorinda to sit down. Dorinda’s spitting mad, literally, and Ramona’s over it.

Dorinda stomps away, and Sonja leaves the group to see to her guests. Ramona heads out with Ron. And Leah complains to Lu that she wanted to say that with Tinsley gone, she got to know the women on a deeper level. What’s wrong with that?! Lu talks about how Dorinda’s anger has freaked her out as Leah sniffs her armpits. Lu thinks Dorinda is in pain and isn’t growing as a person. That’s where the anger is coming from. And why didn’t she come to Luann’s show? Her hand is obviously not that bad.

Meanwhile, Dorinda is sitting with Sonja, slurring about what a bitch Tinsley is. Really? It seems to me that Tinsley was harassed for no apparent reason this season. I don’t blame her for leaving.

So, that’s the end. Are you sorry it’s over? Will Dorinda see this season and change her ways? And was Tinsley wrong to leave midseason?

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips