Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant For Randall Emmett! By

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is going to be a mom!

Lala Kent, 30, made the announcement on Wednesday’s episode of her Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast.

“Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” Kent said. “And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too… I am pregnant.”

Lala Kent, who has been engaged to film producer Emmett, 49, since 2018, added, “I am so excited, I feel very maternal and motherly. I cry about everything,” she continued. “I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m like, it’s happy or sad.”

She’s pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett.

Last month, Emmett said he and Kent were “working” to conceive a child together after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randall Emmett shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with ex Ambyr Childers.

Lala Kent is the latest Vanderpump Rules star to reveal she’s expecting. In June, fired Bravoleb, Stassi Schroeder, announced that she and fiancé Beau Clark will be welcoming their first child, a girl, in January 2021.

