Celebrity News Aubrey O'Day From Danity Kane Gains 100+ Pounds & Now Looks Like A NFL Linebacker!

Avigail Landreneau

Paparazzi caught Aubrey O’Day walking her dogs recently and her 100 pound weight gain and new NFL player physique set the internet on fire!

The shocking photos circulated online last week and Aubrey O’Day, 36, appears unrecognizable in a bralette top, biker shorts and flannel shirt around her waist.

Once the images of Aubrey O’Day were released on Monday — the songstress was quick to slam the photos on Twitter. “It’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait!” she tweeted. “And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next!”

In the photo, Aubrey O’Day posted a photo of herself in a black swimsuit, in which she appears much slimmer than the person in the paparazzi photos. She’s holding up a piece of paper that reads, “It is Aug. 31, 2020 9pm. I’m Aubrey O’Day. This is degrading!”

Do you think that’s Aubrey O’Day in the big girl photos above? Sound off below!

