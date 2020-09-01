Real Housewives of Potomac Wendy Osefo Apologizes To Ashley Darby & Uses Colorism To Justify Her Actions! By

Real Housewives of Potomac newbie, Wendy Osefo, is explaining her upset over her cast-mate, Ashley Darby’s decision to bring her baby boy on the cast trip.

The cast traveled to Monique Samuels’ lake house on Sunday’s episode, and the ladies questioned Ashley Darby about why she didn’t leave baby Dean with his father, Michael Darby. Ashley explained that she didn’t want to leave her son, and Wendy sounded off.

“Ashley, come on now,” Wendy said, before Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant spoke up, defending Ashley.

“She’s a new mom. Look, this is your third, don’t judge,” Robyn tells Wendy, who is mom to Karter, 7, Kruz, 5, and Kamrynn, who turned one in July.

“I think that is often a big misconception for people,” Wendy told People of Robyn’s comment. “Yes, being a first-time mom is hard, but being a mom in general is super difficult.”

Wendy Osefo explained that she wasn’t necessarily against Ashley bringing Dean — but she would have appreciated the opportunity to do the same.

“I was just missing my baby,” Wendy said. “If I had received the same invitation to bring my baby [on the trip] I definitely would have.”

“Ashley and I, our babies are two weeks apart. Her son is actually older than my daughter. We were both exclusively breastfeeding, I’m still breastfeeding my baby and in order for me to have the ability to go on that trip for three days, I was up four days prior, around the clock, pumping so my baby would have enough milk for me to go away,” Wendy added.

“I was coming from a place where I was simply saying, ‘Wait, we all made sacrifices to be here and if I knew I didn’t need to make that sacrifice and I could have just brought my baby, I would have done that.’ I just wish I was extended the same courtesy.”

Wendy Osefo described her first trip away from her infant daughter as “heart-wrenching.”

“It’s so hard. The first scene you see me with Candiace, that was four weeks after I had Kamrynn. Then I did this show literally two months after having her. And for me, part of the reason that confrontation happened with Ashley and I is [because] that was my first time ever leaving my daughter,” Wendy said.

“There’s fear that no one tells you lingers when you have a NICU baby. A lot of times the things that happen to them are at night, so it was heart-wrenching to leave her and then, to see another baby there, I was like: ‘Oh my God, why didn’t I bring her?’”

Wendy Osefo shared that Kammryn’s early arrival made her early postpartum days difficult.

“Kamrynn was born at 34 weeks and because of the hospital where I had her, any baby born before 35 weeks is automatically put in the NICU,” Wendy explained.

“No one goes into the hospital not expecting to leave the hospital with their baby and that was the position I was in. She came early and I thank God nothing was wrong with her, but we were in the hospital for nine days,” she added.

Wendy Osefo shared that she never left her daughter’s side, throughout the ordeal.

“They said, ‘Go home. Your baby stays here’ and I said, ‘No.’ I forced them to find me a room in the hospital — it didn’t have a bathroom or anything and I didn’t need those amenities. It was like a closet with a bed, and I stayed there every single day because my baby was in that hospital. For anybody who has ever been in the NICU, it’s the worst experience. You hear machines going off, you see babies around your baby coding, you hear families crying. Again, I thank God that Kam was healthy and she was just born early, but there were families that had been there for months. The NICU experience is something that a lot of people don’t talk about. Everyone is waiting for your baby to come home and here you are in the hospital and it’s just so sad and heartbreaking.”

Wendy described the challenge of juggling career and family as “Wendy’s life.”

“It has been the most chaotic time of my life. The fall semester just started for my students and I’m teaching three classes. I’m juggling teaching three classes and being present for this show, but that is the story of my life. I always have multiple projects going on at the same time and I just try my best. It has been crazy to say the least, but this is Wendy’s life.”

Wendy is proud to represent Black women and appreciates opportunities to put her Nigerian heritage in the spotlight.

“I think it’s important for me to show that Black women come in different ways and we represent different industries. All the women have a segment they represent and when I come on the show, I’m representing the segment of Black women who may be professors, who may have PHDs. I am excited to show a different representation of what a Black woman can be in society. Growing up, I never saw that, so I think it’s important to show that on TV,” Wendy said.

“I’m excited for the viewers to see some pieces of my culture. This season, I do a Sip and See as well but its rooted in Nigerian tradition. You get to see our customs and attire and just the way we celebrate the birth of a new child in our culture. I am proudly Nigerian and I’m so excited for the viewers to see a glimpse of my culture.”

Wendy also shared her thoughts on the cast drama involving her co-stars, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. Monique alleged that RHOP alum, Charisse Jackson Jordan had been spreading an affair rumor that was threatening to destroy her family. Monique denied the affair and Charisse denied spreading the damaging rumors.

“The Monique and Charisse situation is something I’m actually finding out as I’m watching the show. I feel like all the ladies knew about it, but since I never knew Charisse, that was not a conversation I was privy to. I would love, honestly, if Charisse, Monique and Candiace sat down and had a conversation. I think that’s what needs to happen. Those three women are the source, so it would be good to see where all of this is coming from,” Wendy said.

Wendy added that she clicked best with Gizelle Bryant, while navigating her rookie season.

“I did not know how Gizelle would receive me,” Wendy said. “She’s a strong personality and is beautiful and I was like I don’t know how she’s going to receive me.”

“But, she has been so warm to me, even the whole notion of Gizelle-monster when Candiace said that, she’s never shown me that side at all. She is really amazing, so hats off to Gizelle for being a good person. She’s also my sorority sister, but I really do like her and I have a lot of respect for her,” Wendy added.

After the controversial episode aired, Wendy Osefo took to Twitter to address her behavior and somewhat apologize to Ashley for her unwarranted attack. “My delivery was wrong. I was just missing my baby girl. I wish I would have been told that we could bring our babies on the trip because I would have definitely brought mine. Sending love to @_AshleyDarby. #RHOP.”





During the August 30 airing of The Real Housewives of Potomac — Wendy Osefo retweeted a comment that accuses her light-skinned costars of colorism as the reason for them siding with Ashley in the argument.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

