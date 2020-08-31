Real Housewives of Potomac Monique Samuels Opens Up About “True Sisterhood” with Simone Whitmore! By

Monique Samuels and Dr. Simone Whitmore share a “true sisterhood.” The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently took to Instagram to give fans a peek into her friendship with the Married to Medicine doctor.

Monique Samuels and Simone both shared a sweet snap on Instagram on Sunday, August 30. The ladies recently connected and shared their mutual gratitude for the friendship with their followers.

“Always a good time when we see each other!” Simone captioned the sweet pic. “@mrsmoniquesamuels sister friends for life!”

“True sisterhood. We never enter each other’s town without reaching out and trying our best to get together,” Monique wrote, describing Simone as “voice of reason, encouragement and sisterly love.”

“You don’t know how grateful I am for her! A real 50/50 friendship and I’m so energized after every convo with her! Love you sis!!” Monique Samuels added.

Simone Whitmore returned the sentiment in the comment section of Monique’s post, writing, “Love you too sis! Stronger together!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday nights, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

