Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Jealous of Camille Grammer & Denise Richards’ Friendship!

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp are raising their eyebrows at the sudden on-screen friendship between Denise Richards and Camille Grammer.

The finale episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured a scene with Denise Richards and Camille chatting about Dorit Kemsley upcoming housewarming party.

Denise Richards bailed on the finale bash, and eventually confessed to making a phony excuse. Kyle and Teddi evidently believe that Camille was pulling some behind the scenes strings, as Season 10 played out.

The duo weighed in on the the surprise friendship during the RHOBH After Show.

“Something happened where they started talking and I don’t know if that was Denise Richards looking for some inside scoop or whatever it was but I can tell you that it wasn’t them needing to make peace with each other for just the hell of it,” Kyle commented.

“They weren’t exactly missing their friendship with each other,” she added.

Teddi Mellencamp shared her thoughts by mocking Denise Richards.

“I’ve really been missing my time with Camille Grammer so I’m going to conveniently hang out with her and share my point of view,” Teddi laughed.

Kyle Richards said that her relationship with Camille Grammer was “actually ok” before Camille started blasting her on Twitter, accusing Kyle of controlling the show and preventing her from appearing on Season 10.

“She started tweeting things, which [was] so ridiculous,” Kyle said.

Kyle Richards explained that she believes that Camille manipulated Denise Richards after she joined the cast, and influenced her behavior in Rome. Denise faced questions about her relationship with Brandi Glanville during the cast trip, and had to address the RHOBH alum’s claim that she had been making negative comments about about her co-stars.

“I don’t know if Denise reached out to Camille or Camille reached out to Denise but she’s putting it in someone like Denise’s head, who is new to the show, ‘Oh, Kyle is running the show and telling everybody what to do,’” Kyle explained. “It actually was apparent to me in Rome, Denise was literally, of all the things that happened, she was directing everything toward me. So there was something going on there for sure, which I knew. It was very frustrating to me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part reunion series kicks off on Wednesday, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

