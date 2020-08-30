Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby’s Husband Caught At Strip Club While She Nurses Their Newborn! By

Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, may have some explaining to do.

On Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard spreads gossip about Michael Darby being spotted at a strip club.

Michael was spotted while his wife Ashley Darby and her fellow Housewives were enjoying a getaway at Monique Samuels’ lake house.

“A good friend of mine texted me — she says: ‘Your girl’s baby daddy was out at the strip club last night,'” Candiace, 33, tells Gizelle Bryant.

Gizelle Bryant, 49, asks, “Whose baby daddy?”

Candiace Dillard then pulls up a photo of Michael at the club on her phone to show Gizelle Bryant.

“Oh!” Gizelle Bryant responds in horror before the teaser ends.

Ashley Darby gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby boy named Dean, in July 2019.

Their rocky marriage has been well documented on the Bravo reality series, as Michael has been accused of sexual harrasment and cheating on previous seasons. He has denied both allegations, and the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Candiace Dillard’s scandalous tea spill about Michael comes after she made up with Ashley Darby for calling her a “roach” and a “bed wench” while Ashley was giving birth in the hospital.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

