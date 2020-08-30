90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Ariela Danielle Cries During Emergency C-Section! By

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, Ariela Danielle, who moved to Ethiopia to be with her baby daddy, Biniyam, after discovering she was pregnant, learns that she must deliver early, via c-section.

In a preview of the midseason below, Ariela Danielle, is seen bawling as she lays on an operating table and delivers her baby.

“You are going to deliver by cesarean section,” Ariela’s doctor informs her and Biniyam. “We will not wait.”

“So when would I have to have the baby?” Ariela asks, to which the doctor replies, “Today.”

Ariela Danielle later faces off against Biniyam’s family, who insists that the infant be baptized.

“If you don’t baptize, the baby goes to hell!” Biniyam’s sisters demand.

Biniyam’s first marriage has many similarities to his current relationship with Ariela Danielle, in that his ex-wife also got pregnant early into dating. His ex-wife ended up moving back to America with their 2-year-old son and is now no longer on speaking terms with Biniyam. He has not seen his son in person since the mother of his child moved back to America.

Ariela Danielle has also previously been married and was a recent divorcée when she met Biniyam while traveling.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will go on hiatus August 31, before returning to TLC on Sunday, October 11.

Press play below to catch a glimpse of the dramatic birth and Ariela Danielle’s fallout with Biniyam’s family afterwards .

