Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Arrested Again While Peacefully Protesting for Breonna Taylor!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, Love & Hip Hop star, Yandy Smith, were arrested on Tuesday, while attending a peaceful protest in Louisville, Kentucky, in honor of Breonna Taylor.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville Metro Police on March 13, in her Louisville, Kentucky home. The 26-year-old EMT and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in their own home when police made a late night raid at the wrong address. Taylor was shot eight times. One officer was fired months later, the others involved have not been charged.

Porsha Williams also shared images from the arrest on Instagram, writing, “SAY HER NAME 🗣 #BreonnaTaylor ✊🏾.”

Porsha Williams was also arrested in July, protesting in Taylor’s name. The reality star was arrested along with 87 others, who had gathered outside Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron’s home.

Porsha Williams spoke about her commitment to fighting for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, in June. Floyd died in May, after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for seven minutes.

“The message that we have is not going to die, it’s not. George Floyd will not have died in vain,” Porsha told ET at the time. “Breonna Taylor will not have died in vain, and the other people who have been victims of police brutality will not have died in vain.”

“It awoke something in me that I knew was there,” Porsha said of the video, documenting Floyd’s death. “[The video] ignited what was in me to want to fight for real change and to understand that I need to be with my people, with our allies, side by side, and fighting for real change and justice for George Floyd’s family, and for the other families who have been victims of police brutality.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.

