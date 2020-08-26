Below Deck ‘Below Deck Med’ Malia White May Regret Bringing Her Boyfriend on the Show! By

Below Deck Mediterranean bosun, Malia White, has admitted that bringing her chef boyfriend, Tom Checketts, on board was a “nightmare.”

“Tom coming on board as chef was a nightmare,” Malia revealed on the Below Deck Med After show. “On a selfish level I wanted this to be about me becoming bosun and I think Tom coming on board, it’s now Malia and Tom. We’re like a team.”

Viewers know that Malia White pushed for the team concept when she pressured former chief stew, Hannah Ferrier, to switch cabins so she could share a cabin with Checketts. Malia quickly became uncomfortable with the emotionally complicated dynamic. “That’s tough, it’s a whole other dynamic you have to worry about,” Malia said. “And it’s obviously no secret that I’ve had relationships on the show before.”

Fans of the series will remember that Malia White connected with chef Adam Glick before first appearing on the show, during season 2. She later fell for bosun, Wesley Walton, creating a messy love triangle.

“And I know how it can be really intense,” Malia continued. “How it can impact things. You know, obviously my fear is how it could affect our relationship. But because I love Below Deck, it’s not worth my relationship. Not with him! Not with this one.”

Malia White, noted that the cameras likely rattled the classically trained chef.

“To be honest, I think in that moment, it hit Tom, like, ‘I’m getting filmed,’” Malia said, reflecting on the chef’s frustration with his first charter guests’ demands.

“He’s also not one to be in the limelight in the first place,” she added. “So I think to see food come back and for him to think, ‘Oh shoot, this could go very negatively.’ I think was probably quite shocking.”

“He’s been in yachting for a long time, he has a very established career in yachting,” the bosun explained. “He didn’t need to come do this. And honestly, I was just setting him up for failure. And that was terrifying for me.”

“You know if I messed up doing a line, no one’s gonna notice,” she added. “Or if don’t blade the windows very well, no one’s really gonna notice. But if you’re a head chef, and no one likes your food, then people are gonna notice. That hurts. That hurts when people say what you’re doing and what you’re passionate about isn’t good enough.”

Fans have been wondering if appearing on the show together might have damaged the couple’s relationship. The pair no longer follows each other on Instagram, and Malia has been gradually deleting recent snaps with the chef.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Monday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

