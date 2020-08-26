90 Day Fiance SHE’S DONE….Asuelu’s Sister Tries to Kick Kalani’s Ass Over Money On ’90 Day Fiance’ By

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s marriage is about the hit the rocks on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After — after a meeting between Kalani and Asuelu’s mother and sister went sideways.

Kalani Faagata decided to meet up with her mother-in-law, Lesina, and sister-in-law, Tammy, after her Samoan husband broke down over money during last week’s episode. Lesina and Tammy were upset with Asuelu Pulaa after he took a stand for his wife and two boys, refusing to hand over his part-time paychecks to his family. Asuelu’s shift from Samoan culture angered his family, and Kalani decided to confront them alone.

“I just always feels so bad for Asuelu to have a mom that literally only cares if you give her money, and he hasn’t been able to make his family see any reason,” Kalani said before the meeting. “Asuelu and I talked about the plan for this meeting and he’s a little nervous to see how things go with them, but hopefully I can talk some sense into them and let them know where Asuelu and I are coming from.”

Kalani Faagata gave it to the ladies straight telling them, “I’m here to tell you guys I just don’t know why you all feel entitled to me and my family’s money, and that however you feel, feel that way. But at the end of the day, it is going to be what I say.”

Lesina and Tammy reminded Kalani that her father is Samoan, and that she should understand Asuelu’s family responsibility.

“There is some old culture that I understand, but I feel like this is being taken to the extreme,” Kalani responded. “What money is he supposed to give you? Because if he’s giving all of this money that he doesn’t have, then he’s going to be poor.”

The conversation took a nasty turn when Lesina commented that she “didn’t care” about Kalani and Asuelu’s children — her own grandsons — and Tammy accused Kalani of being lazy for not working full time. She also suggested that Kalani trapped her brother in an intentional pregnancy, and accused her of being a controlling wife.

“I can’t believe that they’re accusing me of getting pregnant on purpose, as if Asuelu’s just this amazing catch when I’ve never asked anything of him. So, it’s just kind of weird for them to accuse me of things when they’re the ones that keep asking me for money,” Kalani said in a confessional spot.

Kalani Faagata decided to walk away, but Tammy lunged at her, threatening to “beat her up.” Kalani managed to avoid a physical altercation, because Lesina was holding back her enraged daughter.

Kalani later replayed the exchange to Asuelu, who took issue with his wife’s comment that she would have “knocked out” his sis, if she had crossed the line. Asuelu called her “crazy” and wasn’t thrilled when Kalani called his family “a**holes.” Kalani did not appreciate her husband’s lack of focus and support.

“Now you’re pissing me off because you turned this whole thing into whether or not who would beat up who,” she told him. “Like your family. You talk in circles of nonsense. Let me get out of here. You’re a lunatic.”

Kalani unloaded on her sister, who noted that she was “too good” for Asuelu Pulaa. Kalani admitted that she was thinking about leaving her husband.

“I’ve tried to fix my marriage,” she said. “I just need to think about what I want to do. Because I can’t live like this. This is insane. I just feel like I’m done.”

“I do feel like I love him still,” Kalani admitted. “I just feel like every day it’s getting less and less. And I feel like if it keeps continuing on like this, I won’t want to be a part of this marriage anymore.”

Watch Kalani Faagata and Asuelu’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

