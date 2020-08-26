Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Lands New Talk Show Deal! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Share This:

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has scored a new gig.

Garcelle Beauvais, 55, has been named the newest cohost of daytime talk show The Real.

“I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime,” Garcelle 53, wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture.”

Garcelle Beauvais shared her excitement about the opportunity to dish on the always changing entertainment news cycle.

“I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion,” the Haiti-born actress added.

The Bravoleb gave her new cohosts, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon shout-outs writing —“to be sitting at the table with these amazing women will be an honor and a blast.”

Loni cheered the new season, tweeting, “I got my wigs, we got a new cohost, I just need to check my WiFi then we got a Season Seven!!!! #TheReal.”

Garcelle Beauvais told Variety via a statement, “it’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The Real will going virtual this fall, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table,” executive producer Rachel Miskowiec told Variety. “Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for season 7 to begin.”

Garcelle Beauvais will take the slot left by Tamera Mowry, who announced her departure earlier this summer. Amanda Seales announced her exit from the series in June.

“My contract is up at The Real, and I didn’t renew it,” Seales said via an Instagram Live share. “It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to, and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled.”

“I’m not at a space where, as a full Black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too,” the actress added.

Season 7 of The Real kicks off on September 21, on Fox.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips