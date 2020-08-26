Teen Mom SHOCKING AUDIO: Farrah Abraham’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Begs Her To Stop Exposing Her For Money! By

Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia recently begged her mother to stop exposing private details of her life to the press in a disturbing discussion.

Farrah Abraham, 29, recorded the private convo and shared it on her podcast, Abraham Gals, a total violation of her daughter’s privacy.

Press play below to listen.

The former Teen Mom star’s parenting skills has come under fire in the past. From her porn past to recently hitting Sophia in the face.

Farrah Abraham’s latest social media platform is TikTok — the app where she shares family updates and general silliness — but a recent post invited a firestorm of criticism from her followers.

The clip shows Farrah and Sophia, 11, sitting in the car when Farrah abruptly smacks her purse in her daughter’s face. She then sticks a puppy, a breadstick and an apparent vibrator — boxed and ready to mail — in Sophia’s face.

Farrah Abraham noted that “no kids are dogs were harmed in the making of this tiktok,” but that didn’t stop her fans from sounding off. Most blasted the former MTV star for exposing her daughter to a vibrator, and for being an all-round trashy mom.

The former reality diva defended herself, speaking to US Weekly about the controversial vid.

“That was an online trend … about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff],” Farrah told the outlet.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” Farrah explained. “I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 premieres September 1, at 8 pm, ET, on MTV.

