Denise Richards Admits To Lying On Shocking ‘RHOBH’ Finale & Gets Called Out By Lisa Rinna!

Denise Richards has been branded a liar by several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, after denying show alum, Brandi Glanville’s claim that the duo had hooked up.

Denise Richards is forced to confess a lie on the show’s finale episode, airing tonight.

In a sneak peek clip of Wednesday’s episode, Garcelle Beauvais reveals that she has no idea of Denise’s whereabouts while en route to Encino, for Dorit Kemsley’s champagne line launch party. Garcelle informs the others that she’d been stood up by the actress, and guesses that her friend bailed because she feared that Brandi might appear on the scene.

“Was Brandi invited?” Garcelle Beauvais asked.

“Of course not,” Dorit Kemsley responded, adding that she had been blocked by Denise.

Later in the episode, Denise admitted to fibbing about a “family emergency” as an excuse to dodge the event, during a scene with Lisa Rinna.

“I did not want to go and have her create some f**king Jerry Springer moment,” Denise explains.

“So there wasn’t a family emergency?” Rinna asks.

“No, there was not,” Denise Richards admits.

“We were worried about you. You said, ‘Family emergency.’ You lied! That’s a lie!” Rinna responds.

Watch the drama unfold on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale, Wednesday at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

