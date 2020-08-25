Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Goes OFF In Blistering Twitter Tirade Amid Contract Negotiations! By

NeNe Leakes’ status on the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta remains a question mark — and the plot thickened over the weekend when the Bravo vet fired Twitter shots at unidentified backstabbers. NeNe’s Twitter rant invited lots of fan questions — but NeNe Leakes would not spill the tea.

NeNe Leakes alleged that she had been the one “taking the beating” for years, tweeting that others had left her behind.

“You do somebody wrong but want them to be quite about YOUR wrong doings! How does that work,” NeNe Leakes tweeted, on Thursday.



NeNe Leakes continued with an image of a countdown clock, and a tweet stating, “Support Black Women.”

On Saturday, August 21 NeNe Leakes went off, blasting anonymous betrayers.

“I hav protected every1 for years and covered up things i shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day” NeNe wrote.

Rumor has it that Bravo might be knocking the Atlanta OG down a peg, and according to reports, NeNe’s peach is hanging in the balance.

NeNe Leakes’ frenemy and RHOA co-star, Kandi Burruss, addressed cast chemistry and NeNe’s future on the show, in July.

“Listen, she and I, we’re like oil and water sometimes,” Kandi told Hollywood Life on July 19.

Kandi admitted that despite their differences, she would love to see NeNe return to the show.

“I definitely would love for her to be back,” Kandi told the outlet.

“I definitely feel like she is a major part of this show. I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back, but I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlant is on hiatus.

