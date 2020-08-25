Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush’s Baby Daughter’s Limbs Amputated By

Share This:

Maddie Brown Brush shared some news about her one-year-old daughter on Monday, the Sister Wives sibling revealing that her little girl had had her foot amputated.

Maddie Brown Brush posted a photo of Evangalynn Kodi on Instagram, revealing the child’s bandaged leg and arm.

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday,” Maddie wrote. “Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.”

Fans of the series will remember that Evie was diagnosed in the womb with oligodactyly, a congenital anomaly defined as the presence of fewer than five fingers on a hand. Maddie, who is also mom to Axel James, 3, said that her daughter was home and “recovering beautifully” after the procedures.

Maddie spoke out about her daughter’s condition last October, revealing that she and her husband, Caleb Brush, were “shocked” by the fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome diagnosis. FATCO is a rare genetic disorder that affects bone formation in utero.

Evie was born missing a thumb and a toe, one leg was missing a fibula, and with a bowed tibia. Two of her fingers were fused together.

Maddie Brown Brush commented that her daughter will grow up to have “limitations, but not huge hindrances,” at the time. Little Evie celebrated her first birthday on August 20.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my little spitfire ray of sunshine! It’s crazy how quickly this year flew by 🍋🌼💛” Maddie captioned the sweet snap.

Sister Wives is currently filming for the upcoming season.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips</span